MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pyrolysis oil market growth is driven by rising demand for renewable and circular fuel substitutes, stricter plastic-waste regulations and bans worldwide, increasing chemical-recycling investments, lower refinery CAPEX through FCC and hydro-processing co-feeding, and carbon-credit monetization opportunities for low-carbon pyrolysis oil.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the pyrolysis oil market $1.75 billion in 2026 to $2.03 billion in 2027 and reach $4.33 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.37% over 2027–2032. Growing use of renewable and circular fuel substitutes, together with tightening plastic-waste rules, is opening clear outlets for oil made from waste plastics, tires, and biomass. Rising investment in chemical-recycling projects and the integration of upgraded oil into existing refineries are helping turn planned capacity into dependable supply. However, corrosivity and storage instability, along with high capital costs and scale-up execution risk, continue to slow the pace at which new capacity reaches buyers.

Pyrolysis Oil Market Upcoming Developments and Trends:

Growing Appetite for Renewable and Circular Fuel Alternatives

Interest in renewable liquids that can slot into existing fuel applications is giving pyrolysis oil a practical route to market. Producers that match their output to the needs of a specific fuel process are better placed to find buyers before they commit to expanding capacity. Demand is also gaining support from industries seeking alternatives to conventional fossil-based feedstocks while making greater use of waste-derived resources. Pyrolysis oil produced from discarded plastics, used tires, and biomass offers a way to recover energy and materials from waste streams that might otherwise require disposal.

Tougher Plastic Waste Rules Across the Globe

Tighter packaging and waste policies are pushing brands and converters to look beyond voluntary pledges and secure recycled, circular feedstock. Oil suppliers that can link their product to qualifying recycled-content output stand to gain as these requirements take hold. Governments are increasingly introducing measures to improve plastic collection, recycling, and recovery, placing greater responsibility on manufacturers to address the disposal of plastic products after use. These requirements are encouraging investment in technologies that can process mixed and difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into useful industrial feedstocks. Pyrolysis offers an additional treatment route for plastic fractions that may be challenging to handle through conventional mechanical recycling methods.

Expanding Funding for Chemical Recycling Projects

Financed projects with committed partners lend circular feedstock supply far more credibility than capacity announcements alone. Buyer-backed investment helps tie new plants to a future outlet, although real supply still depends on how soon these facilities are ready to run. Chemical recycling developers are attracting interest from petrochemical companies, waste-management operators, technology providers, and investors seeking to establish commercial routes for converting waste plastics into reusable feedstocks. These partnerships can support project financing, technology deployment, feedstock procurement, and access to downstream processing facilities.

For a comprehensive analysis of global pyrolysis oil market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:

Pyrolysis Oil Industry Segmentation:

By Raw Material

Waste Plastics

Waste Tires

Biomass

Others

By Application

Fuels

Chemicals

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle-East and Africa

Pyrolysis Oil Market Share by Region:

Europe Leads Regional Pyrolysis Oil Demand

Europe remains the largest regional market, supported by operating plastic-waste conversion plants that already supply petrochemical customers. Buyers can source from established facilities rather than waiting for future plants to come online, which helps keep uptake steady across the region.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Moving Region

Asia-Pacific is advancing at the quickest pace, helped by new commercial plants that convert used plastics into oil for chemical manufacturing, particularly in Japan. Continued growth will depend on pairing fresh conversion capacity with downstream processors that can put the oil to use.

“The Pyrolysis Oil Market is gaining momentum as industries increasingly adopt renewable fuel alternatives, waste-to-energy solutions, and advanced plastic-recycling processes. This report provides an overview of key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities across raw materials, applications, and regions, helping decision-makers understand market developments and evaluate strategic priorities,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Pyrolysis Oil Companies

Agilyx

Alterra Energy, LLC

Arbios Biotech

Bioenergy AE Côte-Nord



BTG Bioliquids (Green Fuel Nordic Oy)

Kerry Group plc

New Energy Kft.

New Hope Energy

Nexus Circular

Plastic Energy

Pyrocell (Setra)

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

Trident Fuels (Pty) Ltd

Twence

Viridor Limited

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