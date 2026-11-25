Hurbii's marketplace lets buyers compare PR service packages from independent sellers side by side.

A dedicated marketplace connecting businesses with independent PR professionals - clear packages, transparent pricing, one platform.

- Chioma Kalu, Founder of HurbiiNIGERIA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hurbii, a new online marketplace, has opened for business, connecting businesses that need press release writing, distribution and public relations support with independent professionals who deliver those services.Unlike general freelance platforms where PR work is buried among thousands of unrelated gigs, Hurbii is built exclusively for communications professionals. Buyers can compare packages, pricing and delivery times side by side across seven service categories, from press release writing and editing to media outreach, distribution and Gulf & Middle East media placements.The marketplace was built around a simple problem: finding independent PR support is fragmented. Businesses currently jump between Fiverr, agency websites, personal networks and social media to find a writer, an editor or a distributor. Hurbii consolidates that process into a single platform where every listing is a published offer from a named seller, with stated packages, delivery timelines and terms.For sellers, the platform lets independent writers, editors and PR consultants publish their own service listings, set their own pricing and delivery terms, and manage orders from a single workspace, without the overhead of running a solo agency website. Founding sellers who join now get reduced commission for their first 90 days.The marketplace covers seven press release categories: press release writing, editing and rewriting, public relations strategy, media outreach, press release distribution, media placements, and combined services. Each category is further broken into subcategories so buyers can narrow down exactly what they need.Hurbii is now live at . Independent professionals can apply to become a seller.About HurbiiHurbii is a dedicated marketplace for press release and public relations services, connecting businesses with independent professionals across writing, editing, PR strategy, media outreach, distribution and placements. The platform is operated by Hurbii Limited; each gig is delivered by the independent seller who publishes it.

Chioma Kalu

Founder, Hurbii

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Hurbii Launches, Giving Independent PR Professionals a Dedicated Marketplace to Sell Their Services News Provided By Hurbii November 25, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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