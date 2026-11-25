Three additional honors bring Cortavo's total to five Comparably workplace awards in 2026, building on earlier recognition for leadership and career growth.

- Seide Bishop, Chief of StaffATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider, has earned three additional 2026 workplace awards from Comparably: Happiest Employees, Best Work-Life Balance, and Best Perks & Benefits. Based on anonymous employee feedback, the honors recognize Cortavo in the small and mid-sized organization category and reflect employees' perspectives on their working environment, well-being, and workplace benefits.Within that category, Cortavo ranked No. 5 for Best Work-Life Balance and No. 12 for Happiest Employees. The awards complement its previously announced 2026 Comparably recognition for leadership and career growth, bringing its total to five honors spanning how employees are led, supported, and given opportunities to thrive.Comparably's latest awards evaluate how employees feel about both their working environment and the support available to them beyond their core responsibilities. Best Work-Life Balance considers feedback on working hours, breaks, time off, and burnout. Happiest Employees examines factors including workplace positivity, compensation, benefits, relationships with colleagues, and pride in the organization. Best Perks & Benefits recognizes employee satisfaction with benefits, paid time off, and other workplace offerings.“Everyone deserves the opportunity to build a rewarding career without feeling that success has to come at the expense of their well-being,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo.“We want our employees to feel supported in their work, valued for their contributions, and able to enjoy their lives outside of it. Seeing those priorities reflected in our employees' feedback tells us that our efforts are making a difference in their everyday experience. These awards also remind us that a strong culture requires continued attention to what our people need as we grow.”The employee feedback behind the recognition gives that culture a personal perspective. One Cortavo employee shared on Comparably:“I am happy to work for Cortavo. It is a great place to work and makes me feel valued and part of the team.”That sense of belonging complements Cortavo's investment in employee development through ongoing training, mentorship, and cross-functional collaboration. Guided by its HEROES values, Cortavo encourages employees to take ownership, approach challenges with resourcefulness, and treat colleagues and clients with empathy. The latest recognition broadens the picture established by the leadership and career growth awards, highlighting the importance of supporting people throughout their careers and in their everyday working lives.“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to ensuring they experience that every day,” said Seide Bishop, Chief of Staff at Cortavo.“Our team consistently delivers for one another and for our clients, and we aim to match that dedication by listening to their priorities and making meaningful investments that support them. These results are a strong affirmation of that approach, and we look forward to continuing to earn our team's trust in the years ahead.”The three awards are based on anonymous feedback submitted by current employees between August 24, 2025, and August 24, 2026. Responses received numerical scores and were compared against organizations of similar size, with additional weight given to participation relative to workforce size. Comparably's overall data set encompasses 20 million ratings across 70,000 organizations.About CortavoSimplifying technology, enabling growth, and empowering organizations to thrive.Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping organizations reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence.To learn more about Cortavo's employee feedback and workplace culture, visit the organization's Comparably profile.About ComparablyComparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading employee review platform with tens of millions of anonymous ratings on tens of thousands of companies. With the most comprehensive data on organizations of all sizes in nearly 20 different workplace categories - based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education - it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit .

Tiffany Bloomsky

Cortavo

+1 866-267-8286

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cortavo Earns Comparably Recognition for Employee Happiness, Work-Life Balance, and Perks & Benefits News Provided By Cortavo November 25, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.