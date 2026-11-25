Bellus Academy expands beauty career training and financial aid opportunities for eligible students in Kansas with new dual Esthetics and Nail Tech program.

MANHATTAN, KS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bellus Academy, a leader in beauty and wellness education, is excited to announce an expansion of its career training opportunities with the approval of a new dual Esthetics and Nail Technology program at its Manhattan, Kansas, campus. According to Bellus Academy, the school is the only beauty school in Kansas and the Midwest currently offering this type of combined training program, providing aspiring beauty professionals with a unique opportunity to develop skills in two complementary areas of the beauty industry while potentially qualifying for financial aid.The new dual program represents an important advancement for Bellus Academy's Manhattan campus, offering students the opportunity to pursue both Esthetics and Nail Technology education through a single program. While Bellus Academy's standalone Nail Technology program does not qualify for financial aid, the approved dual program creates an opportunity for eligible students to access financial assistance while pursuing training in both specialties.The combined curriculum of the dual Esthetics and Nail Technology program is designed to help students develop a broader range of professional beauty skills, preparing them to offer skincare and nail services in salons, spas, and other beauty and wellness environments. Students receive career-focused instruction in both disciplines, combining technical education with practical, hands-on experience.The Esthetics portion of the program focuses on professional skincare services, including skin analysis, facial treatments, hair removal, makeup application, client consultations, and professional sanitation practices. Students develop foundational knowledge of skincare techniques while learning how to provide services safely and effectively in professional beauty environments.The Nail Technology portion expands students' training to include professional manicures, pedicures, nail enhancements, nail care techniques, sanitation procedures, and client services. By combining these areas of study, students can develop versatile technical skills that may allow them to pursue a wider range of opportunities within the beauty and wellness industry.One of the most significant benefits of the new dual program is its potential to make career training more financially accessible. Although the standalone Nail Technology program does not qualify for financial aid, students enrolled in the approved dual Esthetics and Nail Technology program may qualify for financial assistance based on applicable eligibility requirements. This creates an additional educational pathway for individuals who want to pursue both specialties while exploring options to help manage the cost of their training. Potential students can learn more about Financial Aid at Bellus Academy at financial-aid/.The program also offers an important opportunity for Bellus Academy's existing Esthetics graduates who are interested in expanding their professional qualifications. Graduates who previously completed Esthetics training at Bellus Academy can return to complete the Nail Technology portion of the dual program and receive credit for their previously completed Esthetics hours, subject to applicable program requirements. This allows returning students to build on their previous education rather than repeating coursework they have already completed.Eligible returning graduates may also qualify for financial aid through the approved dual program, providing another potential benefit for those interested in continuing their beauty education. Financial aid eligibility is determined individually and is subject to applicable requirements and regulations.According to Bellus Academy, this combined program distinguishes its Manhattan campus within the Kansas and broader Midwestern beauty education market. With few comparable programs known to be available nationally, the academy's dual Esthetics and Nail Technology training option represents a distinctive approach to beauty career education, allowing students to develop skills across multiple professional specialties through one coordinated program.The addition of the dual program reflects Bellus Academy's ongoing commitment to expanding educational opportunities and responding to the evolving needs of beauty industry professionals. As salons and spas continue to offer a variety of skincare, nail, and wellness services, training across complementary disciplines can help future professionals develop greater flexibility in their career options.Bellus Academy's approach to beauty education combines industry-focused curriculum, professional instruction, hands-on training, and business education. Through practical learning experiences, students develop technical skills while gaining an understanding of client care, sanitation, professionalism, and the business practices associated with working in the beauty and wellness industry.The new dual Esthetics and Nail Technology program builds on this educational approach by giving students the opportunity to pursue two specialized areas of training while preparing for applicable state licensing requirements. Whether students are beginning their beauty education or returning to expand their existing skills, the program offers another pathway toward their professional goals.With the approval of the dual Esthetics and Nail Technology program, Bellus Academy continues to expand the training opportunities available at its Manhattan, Kansas, campus. The program provides aspiring beauty professionals with a new option for developing both skincare and nail technology skills, while also creating potential financial aid opportunities for eligible students.To learn more about Bellus Academy's dual Esthetics and Nail Technology program, upcoming enrollment opportunities, program requirements, and financial aid options for those who qualify, visit the Bellus Academy website at or call (888) 990-7094.About Bellus AcademyBellus Academy provides career-focused education for aspiring beauty and wellness professionals at campuses in Chula Vista, El Cajon, and Poway, California, and Manhattan, Kansas. Programs include Advanced Cosmetology, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Esthetics 102, Esthetics 103, Nail Technology, Spa Nail Technician, Barbering Cosmetology, and Barbering Foundation, with offerings varying by campus. Bellus Academy combines technical education, hands-on experience, and business training to help prepare students for careers in the evolving beauty and wellness industry.

Sheila Lawrence, Director of Marketing

Bellus Academy

+1 888-990-7094

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Bellus Academy Announces New Dual Esthetics and Nail Technology Program at Manhattan, Kansas Campus News Provided By Magic Marketing Inc November 25, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Education



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