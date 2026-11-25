San Antonio restaurants can apply to supply meals for offices, households and events or launch branded online ordering for pickup and delivery.

- Patrick Miller, Regional Manager, 5L Food ServicesSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 5L Food Services and its sister company, 5L Direct, announced their expansion into San Antonio as part of their 2027 Texas rollout. Both companies are accepting inquiries from restaurant operators in downtown San Antonio, the Pearl District and Stone Oak, as well as nearby Alamo Heights, Leon Valley and Schertz.5L Food Services is seeking established restaurants, caterers and commercial kitchens to supply prepared meals for offices, households and events. 5L Direct is bringing branded online ordering and marketing services to independent restaurants and regional restaurant groups with San Antonio-area locations.5L Food Services Opens Applications for San Antonio Kitchen Partners5L Food Services will initially focus on recurring office meal orders. Participating kitchens will also have opportunities to supply meals for households and events, depending on their menus, capacity and availability.The company reviews menus and conducts tastings to identify dishes kitchens can prepare consistently and package for delivery. Restaurants can propose items from their existing menus and discuss the order sizes they can reliably fulfill. Before orders begin, 5L Food Services and each selected kitchen agree on menu items, portions, packaging, lead times and wholesale prices.5L Food Services funds customer acquisition and purchases prepared meals at agreed wholesale prices once customer orders are confirmed. Participating kitchens pay no upfront marketing fees.5L Direct Brings Branded Online Ordering to San Antonio Restaurants5L Direct helps restaurants launch online ordering under their own brands. The company assists with storefront setup, menu configuration and order testing. Customers can place pickup orders through the restaurant's website and request courier delivery where available.Operators can promote weekly specials and send email or text updates to customers who opt in. Customers can reorder directly through the restaurant's website, and regional restaurant groups can extend direct ordering to additional locations under their existing brands.Orders placed through a restaurant's own website avoid third-party marketplace commissions. Platform fees, payment processing fees and applicable courier charges still apply.About 5L Food Services and 5L Direct5L Food Services purchases prepared meals from selected restaurants and commercial kitchens for offices, households and events. 5L Direct provides branded online ordering and marketing tools for independent restaurants and regional restaurant groups.

Patrick Miller

5L Food Services

+1 516-200-3063

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5L Food Services and 5L Direct Announce San Antonio Expansion News Provided By 5l Food Services November 25, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



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