WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ) is applauding the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and its federal law enforcement partners following the Department of Justice's announcement of a historic nationwide anti-scam enforcement effort that has resulted in more than 800 defendants charged and over $8 billion in intended victim losses recovered.The enforcement initiative, announced by the Department of Justice on November 24, represents the largest anti-scam enforcement surge in the department's history. The effort has resulted in more than 400 criminal cases across 85 federal districts, targeting criminal networks responsible for fraud schemes that have victimized Americans across the country.FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman praised the dedication and hard work of the FBI and its law enforcement partners in confronting these sophisticated criminal operations and protecting the American public.“On behalf of FLEOA and the federal law enforcement community, I commend FBI Director Kash Patel, the dedicated men and women of the FBI, and their federal, state, local, and international partners for their extraordinary work in this historic enforcement effort,” said Silverman.“These results demonstrate what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together with determination and a shared commitment to protecting the American people. Behind every dollar recovered and every criminal network dismantled are investigators who have devoted countless hours to holding criminals accountable and protecting innocent victims.”The FBI's Operation Blackout, an interagency campaign targeting international fraud syndicates, has led to the seizure of nearly $17 billion in illicit funds, the confiscation of more than 14,000 digital devices, and the dismantling of 29 scam compounds across four continents, according to the Department of Justice.These criminal operations have targeted Americans through online and telephone scams, including schemes designed to defraud senior citizens and other vulnerable individuals. Some operations have also involved human trafficking victims who were forced to participate in fraudulent schemes.Through Operation Level Up, a joint effort involving the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service, authorities have prevented nearly $700 million in potential losses among approximately 11,000 targeted Americans. Federal officials reported that 77 percent of those individuals were unaware they were being scammed.“These operations reflect the professionalism, perseverance, and commitment to public service that define our federal law enforcement officers,” Silverman added.“Their work not only brings criminals to justice, but also helps protect families, preserve financial security, and restore confidence in the institutions charged with safeguarding our communities.”FLEOA recognizes the FBI and its law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to investigate complex criminal networks, recover stolen funds, and protect Americans from increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes.The association also acknowledges the sacrifices made by federal law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to safeguard the nation and uphold the rule of law.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates for elected office, but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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FLEOA Applauds FBI and Federal Law Enforcement for Historic Anti-Scam Enforcement Efforts News Provided By The Silent Partner Marketing November 25, 2026, 19:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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