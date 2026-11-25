Fraserlight AI co-founders Darren Coleman and Jonathan Lalande.

Founding client Taurus Commercial Real Estate Services calls the Langley firm "much more than an AI agency"

- Ben Raps, CEO and Principal, Taurus Commercial Real Estate Services Ltd.

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fraserlight AI, a new AI advisory company serving Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, today announced its official launch. Fraserlight helps small and mid-sized businesses put artificial intelligence to work in their operations, and keeps it secure once it is there. Its founding clients include Taurus Commercial Real Estate Services Ltd., a Surrey firm that manages about 2.5 million square feet of commercial property.

"Fraserlight brings together expertise that is hard to find in one place: AI, cybersecurity, business process, and design," said Ben Raps, CEO and Principal of Taurus. "That means they understand your business, build solutions that add real value, and do it without exposing you or your clients to risk. And the work looks good. Fraserlight is much more than an AI agency."

Most businesses are already using AI, whether leadership planned for it or not. According to KPMG in Canada, 51 per cent of Canadian employees used generative AI at work in 2025, but only 29 per cent say their employer has a comprehensive policy on acceptable use. In many companies, nobody is sure what those tools cost, what company data is going into them, or whether they are saving any time.

"Business owners do not need another tool," said Jonathan Lalande, Chief Executive Officer of Fraserlight AI. "They need someone to show them where AI will pay off in their business, and then make it work for their people."

Fraserlight's three founders believe AI projects stall for three reasons. Nobody mapped the process first. Nobody secured the data. Or nobody in leadership owned the change. Each founder covers one of those gaps.

Process. Lalande runs the company full time and leads the client work. His background is in business process design, and he has worked hands-on with AI tools for four years.

Security. Darren Coleman, Co-Founder, earned the Certified Ethical Hacker certification and co-authored the cybersecurity book Easy Prey, which reached #1 in Amazon's Computers & Technology category. He is the founder and CEO of Coleman Technologies, which has provided managed IT and cybersecurity to BC businesses since 1999 and was named MSP of the Year in 2025 by The 20, a peer group of managed IT providers.

Business Leadership. W. Scott Brown, partner and advisor, is a Certified EOS Implementer and a Certified Forum Chair with MacKay CEO Forums. He previously led Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing and related companies for 11 years as President and then CEO.

"The combination of Darren and Jonathan was so compelling that I asked to buy in," said Brown.

Fraserlight's approach is Map, Equip, Maintain. It maps how a client's work gets done today, equips the team with AI inside the tools they already use, and maintains it as the technology and the business change. Every engagement begins with a fixed-fee assessment. From there, clients can move to a monthly retainer that Fraserlight calls a Managed Intelligence Provider engagement. A managed IT provider looks after a company's network. Fraserlight looks after a company's AI.

"Every AI project is also a security project," said Coleman. "When you connect AI to your company's data, you had better know who can see what. Fraserlight sets up AI in private environments, and client data is never used to train public AI models."

Fraserlight is offering a founders' rate to its first five clients, locked in for 12 months. Business owners can learn more or book an introductory conversation at .

About Fraserlight AI

Fraserlight AI is an AI advisory company based in Langley, British Columbia. It serves businesses across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. It was founded in 2026 by Jonathan Lalande, Darren Coleman, and W. Scott Brown. Fraserlight helps small and mid-sized businesses adopt artificial intelligence through a three-step approach: Map, Equip, and Maintain. Engagements start with a fixed-fee assessment and can grow into a monthly Managed Intelligence Provider retainer. Learn more at .

About Coleman Technologies

Coleman Technologies Inc. is a managed service provider based in Langley, British Columbia. Since 1999, it has delivered managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and AI advisory services to small and mid-sized businesses across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Founder and CEO Darren Coleman is co-author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Easy Prey and host of the Fraser Valley AI meetup series. Learn more at .

Jonathan Lalande

Fraserlight AI

+1 604-982-2610

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Fraserlight AI Launches in BC, Bringing AI, Cybersecurity and Business Process Under One Roof News Provided By Coleman Technologies November 25, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law



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