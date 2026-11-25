8900 Lakeside

8900 Lakeside Lots

Lakeside Drive

Exclusive 24-homesite development celebrates the region's ranching legacy, large lots with panoramic views, and a rare opportunity for luxury custom homes.

RENO, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new chapter in South Reno's rich heritage begins with the launch of 8900 Lakeside, an exclusive 24-homesite custom residential community spanning 72.8 acres at the crossroads of Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Located within one of South Reno's most desirable rural enclaves, the development offers an exceptional combination of large homesites, panoramic city and mountain views, and the peaceful charm of Nevada's historic ranchland.Surrounded by irrigated pastures, equestrian estates, micro-vineyards and picturesque open spaces, 8900 Lakeside embraces the beauty and privacy of rural living without sacrificing the convenience of nearby shopping, dining, schools, and urban amenities. Homesites range from approximately 2 to 10 acres, providing exceptional privacy and architectural freedom for buyers seeking to create distinctive custom residences.Historical RootsThe story of 8900 Lakeside is deeply rooted in South Reno's pioneering heritage, dating back to the 1850s when families such as the Huffakers and Holcombs established ranches throughout the valley. Granville Huffaker helped build a thriving settlement that became an important part of the region's early development, while Grove Holcomb's expansive ranch, once encompassing approximately 31,000 acres, was supported by an intricate network of hand-dug irrigation ditches. Among the legacy features of these early settlements is the historic Steamboat Ditch, an irrigation canal dating to the 1870s that continues to wind through the property. The ditch remains integral to the area's character and will provide surface water rights to every homesite in the community.Today, Lakeside Drive remains one of the area's most distinctive historic corridors, where sprawling ranches and open landscapes preserve the charm of rural Nevada. Thoughtfully planned to complement this setting, 8900 at Lakeside embraces the region's agricultural heritage while offering an extraordinary opportunity for luxury custom homebuilding.Here, rural does not mean remote. Residents enjoy the privacy, tranquility, and natural beauty of a countryside setting while remaining accessible to Reno's premier shopping, dining, schools, medical facilities, and recreational destinations. Sweeping views of Mount Rose, the Sierra Nevada, the Virginia Range, and the Reno skyline further distinguish the setting, offering an extraordinary backdrop for homes designed to reflect each owner's individual vision."This land already possessed a quiet dignity. Its greatest qualities-the breathtaking panoramic views, the historic Steamboat Ditch, and the extraordinary open spaces-have been here for generations," said Roger Davidson, Principal of Thomas Creek Development. "Our vision was never to change what makes this property special, but rather to create a community that celebrates its history, respects its natural beauty, and offers families the opportunity to build something truly exceptional for generations to come.”About Thomas Creek DevelopmentThomas Creek Development, led by principals Roger Davidson and Adam Giordano, brings more than 50 years of combined experience in residential, commercial, and industrial real estate development across the U.S. Roger's background includes custom homebuilding and large-scale development, while Adam's expertise in engineering and technology guides meticulous project planning to ensure development excellence. Together, they are committed to crafting communities that honor both the land and its legacy.For more information, visit 8900lakeside and thomascreekdevelopment.

Courtney Meredith

Design on Edge

+1 775-460-7133

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8900 Lakeside: A New Development Rooted in South Reno's Pioneer Heritage News Provided By Design on Edge November 25, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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