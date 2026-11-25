The Business of Women's Sports Conference | Dec. 3 | Seattle | Tickets: thebusinessofwomenssports

Leaders from East Village Sports Group, AWS join a full day of networking, panels and a pitch competition for women founders building in women's sports

- Brittany Bell, co-founder and CEO of Gametime HeroSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fielding Kidd Jamieson, co-founder and managing partner of Tipt Ventures; Courtney Carter, chief revenue officer of Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC; and Terri Fujinaga, chief financial officer of the Seattle Storm, will headline The Business of Women's Sports conference on Dec. 3 at Rough & Tumble in Ballard, organizers announced today. NWSL reporter Megan O'Keefe will emcee. Presented by Gametime Hero and Rough & Tumble, the conference is a featured event of Sports Venture Week and the first-ever daylong conference focused on women founders building businesses in women's sports.The announcement comes as FIFA awarded the Women's World Cup 2031 to the joint bid of the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. Seattle is one of more than 30 candidate host cities, and in its announcement, Seattle's local organizing committee highlighted The Business of Women's Sports as part of the city's ongoing push for innovation and women's leadership in sports.The conference expects to draw more than 150 founders, investors and women's sports industry leaders, and it centers on a group venture capital has long overlooked. Companies founded solely by women received just over 1% of U.S. venture capital in 2025, according to PitchBook."To sustain the exciting growth we are seeing in women's sports, we need to invest in both the product on the field and the ecosystem around it, from youth to pro," said Fielding Kidd Jamieson. "The best businesses are built by founders who inherently understand the problem they are trying to solve. Historically, women founders have been underrepresented in sports because they weren't welcomed into the room. That is changing quickly and events like this are leading the way."The ProgramThe conference is built on shared knowledge, with a focus on demystifying fundraising and opening more paths to sustained growth for women founders. Women leaders in sports funding and growth, revenue and partnerships, and venture capital take the stage for frank conversations, real-time problem-solving and growth planning."We started with an idea to host a single panel. It took about 15 minutes of discussion to realize a full-day conference could start closing the funding gap for women founders in women's sports," said Jen Barnes, founder and CEO of Rough & Tumble. "The response has been incredible: 41 founders applied to pitch in just six days, and women's sports investors from across the country will be in the room with them. We're just getting started.”The day closes with the Women Founders in Women's Sports Pitch Competition. Ten women's sports businesses, selected from more than 40 applicants in one week, will pitch to active investors and advisors. The top three will compete for a combined $250,000 in one-on-one mentorship and services covering funding-round readiness, strategy, coaching and branding. All 10 finalists receive pre-pitch coaching, access to the funding platform AeQuitas Invest and a spot in a cohort built for long-term growth.The FinalistsThe pitch competition features women-founded companies spanning technology, leagues, merchandise and more: Formula Fixed, nxtclick, Reine Collective, Fanverse, Sensi Fit, Complete Sports, The Players Network, Now Playing, She Plays, Women's Elite Rugby.Highlighted Participants:- Fielding Kidd Jamieson, co-founder and managing partner of Tipt Ventures, an early-stage investment platform backing the next era of the sports economy. She previously led innovation initiatives at NBCUniversal, Comcast and R/GA Ventures.- Courtney Carter, chief revenue officer of Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC, where she leads corporate partnerships, ticket sales, premium service and commercial growth across both clubs.- Terri Fujinaga, chief financial officer of the four-time WNBA champion Seattle Storm, where she oversees the team's finances and works with ownership and investors on growth and long-term franchise value.- Megan O'Keefe, host, presenter, producer and PR strategist. She recently hosted 2026 NWSL Championship events, including Skills Challenge and Fanfest, plus Ally House and Togethxr's Tailgate.Additional speakers, pitch competition judges, and facilitators include: Maria Hess, principal of VC partnerships at the AWS Global Startup Program; Kelsey Smith, partner and head of women's sports at East Village Sports Group; Molly Huyck, founder and CEO of AeQuitas Invest and SET The Bar; Carrie Watts, head of capital strategy at Crux Football, Ashley Shaffer, chief marketing officer at Redscout; Alanna McDonald, co-founder and president of 3X3 Basketball Association (3XBA); Rosie White, senior manager of programs at US Soccer Kang Women's Institute and Sky Sport analyst; Lindsay Brandon, director of safeguarding and iIntegrity at WTA; Keely O'Neill, senior sports marketing manager at Amazon Web Services; Jen Barnes, founder and CEO of Rough & Tumble; Brittany Bell, co-founder and CEO of Gametime Hero, and more.Attend:Thursday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by cocktails and networking. Rough & Tumble, 5309 22nd Ave. NW, Seattle. Register at thebusinessofwomenssports.About The Business of Women's SportsThe Business of Women's Sports is a full-day conference during Sports Venture Week, held Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2026, in Seattle. Venture Black leads the week with co-organizers WTIA, Founders Live and Gametime Hero. Rough & Tumble and Gametime Hero co-host the conference. Jen Barnes founded Rough & Tumble in Seattle in 2022 as the world's first sports bar to play women's and men's sports equally. Brittany Bell and AR Bell founded Gametime Hero, which gives coaches, leagues and nonprofits one place to run and grow their communities. Learn more at thebusinessofwomenssports.

KC Christiansen

The Business of Women's Sports

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Fielding Kidd Jamieson, Courtney Carter, and Terri Fujinaga Headline Seattle's Business of Women's Sports Conference News Provided By Gametime Hero November 25, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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