Kristine Berens at the annual membership meeting being honored with her award.

Kona Coast top luxury specialist honored by her peers at the association's most attended annual membership meeting yet.

KAILUA-KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Kristine Berens Named 2026 Realtorof the Year by the West Hawaii Association of RealtorsKAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (November 25, 2026): Kristine Berens of Coldwell Banker Island Properties has been named the 2026 Realtorof the Year by the West Hawaii Association of Realtors(WHAR). The award was presented on November 20, 2026, at the association's annual membership meeting and board installation, held on the outdoor luau grounds of the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel in Kailua-Kona.The evening was Kona at its best, tiki torches flickering along Kailua Bay, a buffet, live music and a record turnout. It was the most attended annual membership meeting in the association's history. Along with installing its new board, WHAR presented awards for Realtorof the Year, Rookie of the Year, Broker of the Year, Property Manager of the Year and Affiliate/Sponsor of the Year.The Realtorof the Year award looks at a full year of work. The criteria include sales volume for the year, volunteer service in the community, volunteer service on the WHAR Board, leadership among fellow Realtorsand commitment to continuing education. Character matters just as much and the award goes to someone colleagues trust to do right by clients and by the profession.That is what makes this recognition special. It comes from fellow Realtorswho know firsthand how demanding this profession can be and who know the West Hawaii market better than anyone.A Realtor's work reaches well beyond the closing table. Realtorsadvocate for property owners' rights at every level, from the city and county all the way up to Washington, D.C.Here at home, that means showing up. Kristine and her fellow Realtorsattend Hawaii County Council meetings to stay current on the county's changing short-term vacation rental rules, so owners and buyers get accurate, up-to-date guidance on what those rules mean for their property.Kristine earned this honor in a year that tested her. She underwent a serious knee surgery, a TTO MPFL, in November 2025, followed by a second arthroscopic knee surgery on the same knee in February 2026. Through both recoveries she stayed true to her responsibilities on the WHAR Board and to her clients, with the help of her husband and real estate partner, Geoff Berens."I could not have done this without the help of my husband, Geoff, and it is a blessing to work with my best friend every day," Kristine said in her acceptance speech.She also thanked the Board for its support, her company Coldwell Banker Island Properties and encouraged other agents to get involved by volunteering for the Board of the West Hawaii Association of RealtorsGeoff and Kristine Berens send a big mahalo to everyone who came out, placed a lei around Kristine's neck and made this year's annual membership meeting the best attended yet.About Kristine BerensKristine Berens is a RealtorRB-24531 with Coldwell Banker Island Properties in Kailua-Kona, part of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. She works all along the Kona Coast, focusing on luxury homes and investment properties and helps clients throughout Kailua-Kona, Hualalai Resort, Mauna Lani Resort, Mauna Kea Resort and Kukio Resort. She is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, a member of the Coldwell Banker International President's Club and serves as Treasurer on the WHAR Board. Kristine partners with her husband, Geoff Berens, a licensed Realtorand professional photographer.To reach Kristine Berens call or text 808-563-0855 or email kristine@kristineberensMedia Contact: Geoff Berens | Coldwell Banker Island Properties | 808-895-2289 |... | kristineberens

Geoff Berens

Coldwell Banker Island Properties

+1 808-895-2289

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Kristine Berens Named 2026 Realtor® of the Year by the West Hawaii Association of Realtors® News Provided By Kristine Berens November 25, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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