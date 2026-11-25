“The Canine Mutiny” (1997)

- Russell Singler, Propstore's Animation Art ExpertLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, will offer The Christian Roman Collection, five lots of original storyboard material from The Simpsons kept in the storyboard artist's own archive for nearly 30 years, as part of its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place December 4–6, 2026, with worldwide bidding. The three-day sale brings together more than 1,400 lots of original film and television props, costumes, production material, animation memorabilia and other entertainment memorabilia, with a combined pre-sale estimate of $13.2 million. Bidding is now open via live online, absentee and telephone.Christian Roman storyboarded 87 episodes of The Simpsons during the show's golden years, later becoming Storyboard Supervisor and writing the series' official guide to visual storytelling. He went on to work on The Simpsons Movie and spent 17 years at Pixar, supervising films including Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4 and Elemental. He has since worked with DreamWorks and with Aardman on Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom. Today he is Senior Cinematic Artist at Studio MDHR, the studio behind Cuphead.In a special touch for fans, Roman has personally hand-signed every original page and drawn his favorite characters from each episode on the studio folders, from Homer stomping through Tokyo as Godzilla to John, the character modeled on John Waters.THE FIVE LOTS:“The Canine Mutiny” (1997) sees Bart take out a credit card in Santa's Little Helper's name and buy Laddie, a perfect collie voiced by the legendary Frank Welker, the voice of Fred Jones in Scooby-Doo since 1969, Scooby himself since 2002 and Megatron in Transformers, until the repo men arrive and Bart hands over the wrong dog. It ends with Chief Wiggum and Lou singing Bob Marley's“Jamming”. The lot includes the complete final Act I, drawn almost entirely in Roman's own pencil, plus the Act III photostat storyboards, 10 hand-drawn sequence sheets, scripts, notes and other working papers. The lot is estimated at $6,600–$13,200.The Simpsons' trip to Japan in the much-loved“30 Minutes Over Tokyo” (1999), an episode never broadcast in Japan itself, delivers a string of visual gags, from a hotel promising“25% more bowing” to Homer bursting through the room's rice-paper doors. Roman's final Act II storyboard set includes the production script, 11 original hand-drawn sequence sheets and the studio folder, with a remarque of Homer looming over Tokyo like Godzilla. The lot is estimated at $3,960–$7,920.In“The Cartridge Family” (1997), a soccer match riot prompts Homer to buy a handgun, setting off one of the show's most talked-about episodes, complete with Pelé's cameo promoting wax paper. This complete final Act I storyboard set is accompanied by 10 original hand-drawn sequence sheets, a storyboard planner and character concepts featuring notes by Matt Groening. The lot is estimated at $3,960–$7,920.“Bart the Mother” (1998) takes an unexpected turn when Bart, feeling guilty after shooting a bird, takes in her eggs and becomes caretaker to two baby lizards. The final Act III storyboard set captures the episode's payoff and comes with nine original hand-drawn sequence sheets, the production script and studio folder. It also marks Phil Hartman's final speaking appearance as Troy McClure. The lot is estimated at $2,640–$5,280.In the Emmy-winning“Homer's Phobia” (1997), the Simpsons meet John, voiced by John Waters, the owner of a collectibles shop who becomes Homer's new friend. The lot brings together the complete final Act I storyboard set, 13 original hand-drawn sequence sheets and the studio folder, all signed by Roman, with his remarque of John on the folder. The episode also won a GLAAD Media Award and an Annie Award. The lot is estimated at $1,980–$3,960.The three-day Live Auction runs from December 4 - 6, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout the three days.Day 1 (December 4), Film & Television: Begins at 3:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM PST, with public in-room bidding at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, as well as global online, absentee and telephone bidding.Days 2 & 3 (December 5–6), Film & Television: Begins each day at 3:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM PST, with global online, absentee and telephone bidding.Day 3 (December 6), Animation Art: Begins at 6:00 PM GMT / 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST, with global online, absentee and telephone bidding.Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available atChristian Roman, former Simpsons Storyboard Supervisor, said:“Every beloved gag on The Simpsons starts with pencil on paper. On these sheets you can watch us working it out, where Homer stands, how long he holds the look, the exact panel the joke lands. I wanted to present the scripts, my hand-drawn storyboards, the scene gags and context, and the comments from Matt Groening and the directors all together, just as they were kept in the studio folders, so any fan or collector has the complete story. I've kept them in my archive for nearly thirty years. It's a real thrill that the fans who grew up with these episodes can finally see how they were made.”Russell Singler, Head of Animation Art at Propstore, said:“I've spent over thirty years collecting and dealing in animation art. For most of that time it was the cels everyone asked for. Now the story work is what collectors chase, because this is where The Simpsons was actually written in pictures. At Propstore, we do see older bundles of drawings come up from time to time, however, these are complete acts, presented together, from one of the legendary artists in animation today, with an unparalleled pedigree across the great studios. Christian's pages are about as close as anyone will get to sitting beside him at the desk while the golden years were made.”# # #Notes to Editors:Christian Roman is available for interviews with members of the press upon request.For further information, catalog images and expert interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts |...Images are available at the following link:Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting, offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artifacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items sourced directly from the original creators.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artifacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase atSocial Media:Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Bethany Willetts

Propstore

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THE SIMPSONS STORYBOARD ARTIST'S OWN ARCHIVE OF FIVE CLASSIC EPISODES WILL BE AT AUCTION NEXT MONTH News Provided By Propstore November 25, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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