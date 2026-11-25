MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dynamic new England opener Aneurin Donald says he is not great at batting but "quite at slogging" after his blistering 85 against Australia thrust him into the global Twenty20 spotlight.

England's all-Welsh opening partnership of Donald and Phil Salt produced a brutal display of power hitting at the Gold Coast on Tuesday as the visitors won the second of their five-match series by eight wickets.

They shared in a 151-run stand with Aneurin slamming nine sixes and four boundaries in his stunning knock off just 32 balls.

His maiden 50 came from 18 deliveries -- the joint third-fastest for England in the format with the innings propelling Donald's T20 strike rate since the beginning of 2024 to 216.37.

That moved him ahead of Indian teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (212.84) as the world's fastest scorer across the past three years, according to Cricket Australia statistics.

"I've realised I'm not great at batting, but quite good at slogging," said Donald on the change of technique that has seen him break into the England team.

"Releasing that pressure on myself, and I treat every bowler, whoever it is, on whatever stage, at whatever ground or whatever conditions, trying to stay true to myself.

"It's obviously easier said than done when I put a few up the chute early, but it's just trusting my bat swing, and I feel like I've been in a pretty good place in my game for a little while now."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan told the BBC it was a night where "we saw a player really step up to the big stage" with his exploits likely to attract interest from Indian Premier League franchises.

"He's got a few franchise gigs at the moment but to do it on the biggest stage against Australia, with the world watching, he's going to be talked about," added Vaughan.

Donald produced four low scores to start his international career, and credited coach Brendon McCullum telling him to "just be free" for his turnaround on the Gold Coast.

"It's been a mad few months and hopefully I can keep riding the wave," said the 29-year-old, who will stay in Australia after the series for the Big Bash League.

He will open the batting for the Perth Scorchers alongside Australia white-ball captain Mitchell Marsh, who could only watch in awe.

"I'm looking forward to suiting up with Mitch. He kept walking past me, saying, 'Well batted, partner', which was a nice feeling," said Donald.

England Aneurin Donald Australia Gold Coast