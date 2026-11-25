MENAFN - Gulf Times) Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been appointed head coach of Durban's Super Giants (DSG) ahead of the 2027 SA20 season, the franchise said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old played for Durban in 2025 and 2026, scoring 343 runs in 15 matches.

It will be Williamson's first head coaching role since retiring from international cricket this year as New Zealand's leading Test run-scorer with 9,515 in 110 matches.

Williamson retired from international cricket midway through New Zealand's three-Test series in England, bringing an end to a career that began in 2010.

He finished as New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 9515 runs at an average of 54.06 in 110 matches.

He also made 7256 ODI runs in 175 matches (fourth-highest for New Zealand) and 2575 T20I runs (second-highest for New Zealand) in 93 matches.

Williamson last played in the T20 format in January this year, turning out for Rajshahi Warriors in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Under Lance Klusener, DSG had three league-stage exits in four seasons. Their best season was in 2024, when they finished runners-up. Last year, they won three out of their 10 matches and finished fifth.

DSG start their 2027 campaign against Pretoria Capitals on January 19.

New Zealand Kane Williamson Durban Super Giants SA20