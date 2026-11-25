* Czech Republic will face Italy or South Korea in Friday's semi-final

* Machac earlier beats Liam Draxl

Jiri Lehecka cruised past former world number four Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4) 6-2 on Tuesday to carry the Czech Republic past Canada and into the Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time in over a decade.

The world number 14 proved too solid for the Canadian and made it 2-0 in their best-of-three tie, with the doubles rubber no longer required.

The Czechs will now face either three-times defending champions Italy or South Korea in Friday's semi-final.

Auger-Aliassime, a former world number four now ranked 17th, squandered nine break points, including a set point at 5-4 in the opening set, before Lehecka forced a tiebreak. He twice earned mini-breaks to take the lead.

The Czech kept the Canadian under pressure with his aggressive play and powerful forehand, earning an early break before going 3-0 up.

Lehecka held on to his advantage and sealed victory on his second match point, on the Canadian's serve, to carry his team into the last four.

Earlier Tomas Machac beat Canada's Liam Draxl 6-2 3-6 6-2 to put the Czechs in front.

Machac, the former world number 20 who won mixed doubles gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, made a flying start against the world number 154, surging into a 4-0 lead in the first set.

Draxl got on the board at 4-1 but could not prevent Machac from taking the opening set comfortably. What had looked like an easy win for the Czech turned into a real battle as Draxl fought back to force a decider.

Machac regained control by breaking for a 4-2 lead in the third before sealing victory in one hour 55 minutes.

Jiri Lehecka Felix Auger-Aliassime Davis Cup Czech Republic