MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Rayyan Racecourse is preparing for two major international fixtures next month, with the Qatar Oaks on December 17 followed by the Qatar International Derby two days later on December 19.

Both meetings are expected to attract strong fields, with leading overseas contenders set to take on locally trained runners on the Al Rayyan turf track.

The two fixtures are among the highlights of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) season, which features 70 race meetings across various distances and categories.

QREC, chaired by Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah, is expecting a strong international presence at the Derby, with owners, trainers and jockeys from overseas set to join their locally based counterparts.

The feature event on the nine-race Qatar Oaks card is an international QA-Listed Thoroughbred contest over 2000m.

Among the leading contenders is Tuyoof, who represents owner Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari and trainer Hamad al-Jehani, having won her last two starts, including the Oaks Trial over 1750m.

The Gr2 PA Qatar International Derby for four-year-old Purebred Arabians over 2000m promises a compelling clash between Romeo At and Laffan. Representing Wathnan Racing and trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte, Romeo At has won three of his seven starts, including September's UAE President Cup – UK Arabian Derby (Gr1 PA) at Doncaster, where he held off Laffan by 11⁄2 lengths.

The Gr3 PA Qatar three-year-old Purebred Arabian Derby over 1600m is another international contest, with Al Shaqab Racing's Msaieed and Balsam among the leading contenders.

Trained by Thomas Fourcy, Msaieed secured his first Group 1 victory on just his third start, winning the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains at Saint-Cloud on October 2.

Stable companion in ownership Balsam, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte, also struck at the highest level that day, landing the 2000m Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches (Gr1 PA).

At Al Rayyan Stakes, Al Wasmiyah Farm's Dorigo, trained by Mohammed al-Ghazali, heads the locally trained contenders, having finished fourth in a Listed race at York in August before taking second over 1200m at Newcastle in October.

Kodiac City, representing Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Rashid al-Thani and trainer Jassim al-Ghazali, brings Group-race experience, having won over 1600m at Kempton in August before finishing fourth in a Listed contest at Pontefract in October.

Qatar Derby - Thoroughbreds

The Qatar Derby is an international QA-Gr1 contest for three-year-old Thoroughbreds over 2000m. Among the overseas contenders is Al Shaqab Racing's Basha, trained by Christopher Head, who has won twice and finished runner-up twice in five starts. His victories include an 1800m success at Aix-les-Bains in July, while he subsequently finished second in a Listed race over 2000m at Deauville in August.

Al Wadi Racing's Hilitany, trained by Jaber Ramadhan, brings Listed-winning form, having landed the Spring Stakes over 1400m at Lingfield in February. Ramadhan also saddles Delinquent for Hasan Alajmi, the gelding having recorded back-to-back victories over 1600m earlier this year.

The home challenge is headed by HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud's Jungle Monarch, trained by Jassim al-Ghazali, who has been unbeaten in six starts at Al Rayyan since February, most recently winning the Rowdat Rashid Cup over 1200m in November.

Wathnan Racing's New Connection, prepared by Alban de Mieulle, arrives with Listed-winning form from France, having captured the Prix Millkom over 1600m at La Teste-de-Buch in August. Al-Ghazali also fields August George for Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman al-Thani.

The gelding has finished runner-up in the Thoroughbred Derby Trial over 2000m at Al Rayyan in November.

Completing the quartet is Fahad Ali al-Rumaihi's Reverberate, trained by Hamad al-Jehani, who won the Thoroughbred Guineas over 1600m in October and has finished in the first three in his last four starts.

Al Rayyan Racecourse Qatar International Derby Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club QREC