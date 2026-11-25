MENAFN - Gulf Times) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi says a half-hour pep talk with his idol Yuvraj Singh helped propel the teenage Indian batting sensation to his record-breaking 204 off 53 balls.

The 15-year-old struck 28 sixes to blitz his way to the fastest century and double century in List A cricket, powering India A to a seven-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates in Doha on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi smashed his hundred off just 28 deliveries, one ball faster than the previous record held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk.

He brought up his double century off 52 balls, easily eclipsing the previous mark of 103 deliveries set by Chad Bowes.

Afterwards he revealed that advice from former India international Yuvraj, a fellow left-hander, had helped him correct technical flaws after two disappointing performances.

"I spoke to Yuvi Sir, who is my idol, and listened to him with attention," Sooryavanshi said in an interview released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday.

"He told me a lot of things point by point and when I looked at my videos, I understood I was making a mistake.

"I tried not making those mistakes and follow what he told me and it helped me a lot."

The teenager's extraordinary assault helped India A overhaul a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.

Sooryavanshi recorded a punishing strike rate of 384.90.

Before this he has made his name in T20 cricket but said he can adapt his game across formats.

"I can change the game according to the situation, I have that much control over my game," he said.

He admitted that he had struggled to adjust his approach in the two previous matches.

But against the UAE he recognised the conditions favoured an attacking approach.

"I had the same mindset today, but looking at the wicket there wasn't much help and if I try shot-making, the ball will come on to the bat. I backed my strength," he added.

Sooryavanshi has already shattered several records.

In July he became India's youngest men's international when he made his T20 debut against England in Manchester, surpassing the record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

He also enjoyed a remarkable Indian Premier League season this year with Rajasthan Royals, scoring 776 runs at a strike-rate of 237.30 to finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Yuvraj Singh 28 sixes List A cricket