MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jungle Monarch extended his winning streak to seven victories, making it two wins from two starts this season with a convincing success in the feature Ras Laffan Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse on Wednesday.

Racing in the 1100m Thoroughbred Open Race, the three-year-old bay gelding produced a sharp turn of acceleration around the home turn to take the lead after sitting just off the pace. He maintained his advantage to win by 11⁄4 lengths.

Owned by HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud, Jungle Monarch gave trainer Jassim al-Ghazali his second winner of the nine-race 15th Al Rayyan Race Meeting, while jockey Marco Casamento celebrated a treble.

The gelding won all five of his starts last season, and this season won the Rowdat Rashid Cup on November 4.

QREC Racing Manager Abdulla bin Rashid al-Kubaisi presented the Ras Laffan Cup.

Casamento also partnered Al-Yaseen Zakhir to a 11⁄2-length victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 75-95 and Navarzato to a dominant 10-length success in the Purebred Arabian Graduation.

Trainer Mohammed al-Ghazali also enjoyed a double, with Navarzato and Ana Hadi, who won the Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 by a nose under Szczepan Mazur.

Mazur also guided Qahir to victory in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden and Al Molheb Zakhir in the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden.

The other winners were Haroon Al Laheef, trained by Abdulla Dhabit Aldosari and ridden by Salman Fahad al-Hajri, in the Local Purebred Arabian Show Horses; Mount Dukono, trained by Bader al-Balushi and ridden by Muanis Al Siyabi, in the Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75; and Elwood, trained by Hamad al-Jehani and ridden by PC Boudot, in the Purebred Arabian Maiden.

RESULTS

15th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Ras Laffan Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Ras Laffan Cup, Thoroughbred Open Race

Jungle Monarch, Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

2 - Local Purebred Arabian Show Horses

Haroon Al Laheef, Abdulla Dhabit Aldosari, Salman Fahad al-Hajri

3 - Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 75-95

Al-Yaseen Zakhir, Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

4 - Purebred Arabian Graduation, 4yo+, 1700m

Navarzato, Mohammed Al Ghazali, Marco Casamento

5 - Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75

Mount Dukono, Bader al-Balushi, Muanis al-Siyabi

6 - Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65

Ana Hadi, Mohammed al-Ghazali, Szczepan Mazur

7 - Purebred Arabian Maiden

Elwood, Hamad al-Jehani, PC Boudot

8 - Local Thoroughbred Maiden

Qahir, MHK al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

9 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden

Al Molheb Zakhir, Mohammed Hassan al-Matwi, Szczepan Mazur

Jungle Monarch Ras Laffan Cup Al Rayyan Racecourse Horse Racing