Most Africans say the police and courts should do more to protect women and girls from discrimination and harassment, according to a recent Afrobarometer ( ) Pan-Africa Profile ( ).

Based on nationally representative surveys in 38 African countries, the analysis reveals citizens' concerns about sexual harassment. More than one in four respondents say that schoolgirls routinely face discrimination, harassment, and requests for sexual favours from their teachers and that women frequently experience sexual harassment in public spaces.

Although a large majority of citizens say women and girls are likely to be believed if they complain about discrimination or harassment, the findings point to widespread demand for stronger institutional action to prevent such abuse.

Key findings



Across 38 countries surveyed in 2024/2025, more than one in four citizens (27%) say that schoolgirls "often" or "always" face discrimination, harassment, and requests for sexual favours from their teachers (Figure 1).

The same proportion (28%) say that women "often" or "always" experience sexual harassment in public spaces, such as in markets, on the streets, and in public transport (Figure 2).

More than half of citizens in Gabon (57%) and Guinea-Bissau (55%) say that women are frequently harassed in public.

About two-thirds (65%) of Africans say women and girls are likely to be believed if they complain about discrimination or harassment, including majorities in 35 of the 38 countries surveyed (Figure 3).

More than three-fourths (78%) of citizens say that police and courts should do“somewhat more” (28%) or“much more” (50%) to protect women and girls from such treatment. Only one-fifth (19%) think they are doing enough (Figure 4). Calls for stronger institutional responses are similar among women (79%) and men (77%), while they rise with increases in educational attainment and lived poverty (Figure 5).

Afrobarometer surveys

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, nonpartisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life. Ten survey rounds in up to 45 countries have been completed since 1999. Round 10 surveys (2024/2025) cover 38 countries.

Afrobarometer's National Partners conduct face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent's choice that yield country-level results with margins of error of +/-2 to +/-3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The data are weighted to ensure nationally representative samples. Margins of error are larger for subgroup analyses (e.g. demographic groups) due to smaller sample sizes. When reporting multi-country averages, all countries are weighted equally (rather than in proportion to population size). For more on our sampling methodology, click here ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afrobarometer.

For more information, please contact:

Maame Akua Amoah Twum

Afrobarometer communications manager

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