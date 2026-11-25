MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Nvidia has agreed to payto settle a long-running shareholder lawsuit tied to how the company described demand for its gaming graphics chips during the 2017–2018 cryptocurrency mining boom, according to a court filing released Tuesday. The settlement is subject to court approval, and it would resolve claims that Nvidia misled investors about how much of its gaming revenue stemmed from crypto miners purchasing GeForce GPUs.

The proposed deal covers investors who bought or otherwise acquired Nvidia common stock during the period Aug. 10, 2017 through Nov. 15, 2018, and who suffered qualifying losses. If approved, it would bring to a close a case that has already survived dismissal and appeals, ultimately returning to active litigation before being certified as a class action.

Nvidia agreed to a $290 million settlement over allegations that it overstated or misrepresented the drivers of gaming GPU demand during the crypto boom. The settlement proposal would apply to shareholders who acquired Nvidia stock between Aug. 10, 2017 and Nov. 15, 2018, pending court approval. Investors claimed Nvidia understated crypto-driven GPU sales by $1.1 billion from May 2017 to July 2018, based on an analysis commissioned by plaintiffs. The case was revived after earlier dismissal, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear it on the merits in December 2024. A preliminary approval hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2027, with plaintiffs' attorneys seeking up to 21.4% of the settlement fund in legal fees.

Key takeawaysWhat the lawsuit alleged

Investors initiated the litigation through a lawsuit first filed by a U.S. ironworkers' union-affiliated fund. Later, Swedish asset manager Öhman Fonder and Dutch pension fund PGB were appointed as lead plaintiffs.

At the center of the dispute was whether Nvidia gave investors an accurate picture of what was driving sales of its gaming graphics processing units (GPUs). During the 2017–2018 crypto boom, miners purchased Nvidia's consumer gaming cards-especially the GeForce line-to run mining operations. In Nvidia's financial reporting at the time, those transactions were recorded within gaming revenue.

According to the filing, an analysis commissioned by plaintiffs estimated that Nvidia understated crypto-related GPU sales by $1.1 billion over the period May 2017 through July 2018. Plaintiffs argued that Nvidia misrepresented the extent to which cryptocurrency mining demand was contributing to gaming segment results and therefore to shareholder expectations.

How Nvidia's outlook contributed to investor claims

The lawsuit points to a key inflection in 2018, when Nvidia's own guidance shifted. In November 2018, Nvidia lowered its quarterly revenue forecast amid weakening mining demand. Plaintiffs alleged that Nvidia's disclosures did not appropriately reflect the crypto-driven nature of a portion of gaming GPU demand.

The filing also describes a sharp stock reaction that investors tied to the guidance cut: plaintiffs reported Nvidia's shares dropped 28.5% over the next two trading sessions. Nvidia disputed the allegations in earlier stages of the case, saying it was unable to reliably quantify the impact of cryptocurrency mining demand on gaming revenue.

Procedural turns: dismissal, revival, and Supreme Court rejection

Nvidia initially obtained a win when the case was dismissed in 2021. However, a federal appeals court later revived claims against Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang in 2023.

After further litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately declined to take the matter up on the merits. As reflected in the filing, the court dismissed its review in December 2024, without deciding the underlying arguments about whether Nvidia's statements were misleading.

In March 2026, the case was certified as a class action, allowing shareholders in the defined period to pursue the claims collectively. That certification helped set the stage for the settlement negotiations that have now produced the proposed $290 million resolution.

Settlement terms, fees, and what happens next

While the settlement figure is large, the filing indicates it is not aligned with the total damages plaintiffs originally sought. Plaintiffs' attorneys described the agreement as representing approximately 14% of the total damages claimed. They also said they intend to request up to 21.4% of the settlement fund for legal fees.

A preliminary approval hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2027. If the court grants preliminary approval and later final approval, qualifying class members within the defined stock purchase window would be eligible to receive settlement benefits, subject to the settlement process outlined in the filing.

The case illustrates how the crypto mining era-when consumer GPUs were repurposed at scale-can create long-tail regulatory and litigation risk far beyond the boom itself. For market participants, the dispute also underscores the importance of disclosure granularity: investors often want to understand whether demand drivers are temporary, cyclical, or tied to speculative activity, especially when those drivers can reverse quickly.

Going forward, the primary uncertainty for Nvidia shareholders is whether the court will approve the settlement and the final fee structure. If approval is granted, it will close a chapter in which crypto-driven GPU demand became central to allegations of investor misrepresentation-while also setting a reference point for how future crypto-adjacent revenue disclosures may be evaluated.

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