MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Inflation in the United States re-accelerated in October, pushing expectations for the Federal Reserve to keep tightening policy as it heads into its December meeting. For crypto markets, the implication is straightforward: higher-for-longer rates can drain liquidity and raise the hurdle for risk assets to rebound.

According to a report released Wednesday by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose to 3.8% year-on-year -in line with economists' expectations. Core PCE, which strips out food and energy, increased to 3.3% annually from 3.1% in September, marking its highest pace in nearly three years and slightly above the forecast of 3.2%. On a monthly basis, both headline and core measures were up 0.3%.

October PCE inflation came in at 3.8% YoY, while core PCE accelerated to 3.3%, strengthening the case for further Fed action. Investors are heavily leaning toward a December rate hike, with the odds at 94.4% in the CME FedWatch Tool as of 4:01 p.m. UTC on Nov. 25. Crypto market capitalization is down about 32% since Jan. 1, according to CoinGecko-adding sensitivity to any new tightening. Fed forecasts released with the December decision could be the next major driver for both bond yields and crypto risk appetite.

Key takeawaysOctober's PCE print keeps the Fed's inflation fight on the front burner

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge did not merely hold steady-it moved in the wrong direction for markets hoping inflation pressures were easing. While headline PCE matched expectations, the core component was a notable update: core PCE climbed to 3.3%, surpassing both the prior month and the consensus forecast.

Salman Parcy, managing partner at Cequire Capital, summarized the market relevance of the data in comments shared with Cointelegraph: October's PCE report suggests inflation is“not yet under control as much as markets had hoped.”

The timing matters. The BEA data arrives roughly two weeks before the Fed's Dec. 8–9 meeting, leaving fewer datapoints to steer expectations lower before policymakers decide whether to continue tightening.

Rate-hike odds remain high as traders look toward December

Even with mixed signals coming from economic data, market pricing has stayed consistent. As of 4:01 p.m. UTC on Nov. 25, the CME FedWatch Tool showed traders were pricing in a 94.4% probability that the Fed would raise rates by 25 basis points at the December meeting. If that move is implemented, the policy rate would shift into a 4% to 4.25% range.

That backdrop is also being reinforced by separate activity data released Wednesday. According to BEA's coverage of GDP and corporate profits, the US economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter, up from an earlier estimate of 3.4%. A stronger-than-previously-estimated economy can reduce the Fed's urgency to pivot quickly, because policymakers may perceive less risk of an immediate slowdown.

At the same time, not all Fed officials view the path to disinflation through the same lens. The article notes that Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has suggested either a quarter-point increase in both December and January or a half-point hike in December alone. New York Fed President John Williams, by contrast, has urged restraint, characterizing the situation as not warranting“dramatic action” in recent remarks reported by Yahoo Finance.

Whatever differences exist among officials, the Fed will ultimately deliver its decision ahead of the next PCE inflation report scheduled for Dec. 23, meaning December's statement and projections are likely to set the tone for markets in the near term.

Why tighter policy can make crypto's recovery harder

Higher interest rates tend to raise borrowing costs and shift capital toward lower-risk yield opportunities-an environment that can be challenging for cryptocurrencies, particularly when investors are reassessing risk exposure. If borrowing becomes more expensive, the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding or volatile assets rises, and liquidity conditions can tighten.

Parcy argued that, while the PCE data does not amount to a major bearish turning point for crypto, it does create a more difficult near-term setup.“While it is still not a major bearish signal for crypto, it does make a near-term recovery harder,” he said, pointing to the reduced room the Fed has when inflation remains elevated and the potential for further rate hikes to weigh on the flows reaching crypto markets.

Another perspective came from Ryan Kirkley, co-founder and CEO of Global Settlement Network (GSN). He told Cointelegraph that Bitcoin and certain technology stocks can face similar pressure as investors react to elevated borrowing costs.“I still see Bitcoin and tech stocks trading on the same liquidity cycle,” Kirkley said, adding that as long as borrowing costs stay elevated, both categories could remain under pressure.

Still, the picture is not uniformly negative. Parcy noted that a return of institutional investment and broader improvements in economic conditions could help the crypto market regain momentum, suggesting that the key question is less whether crypto can outperform long term-and more whether conditions allow a near-term rebound before policy uncertainty resolves.

The data arrives as crypto valuations have already been under strain. CoinGecko data referenced in the article shows total crypto market capitalization has fallen by around 32% since the start of the year, dropping from about $3.09 trillion on Jan. 1 to roughly $2.09 trillion by Wednesday.

What to watch between now and the Fed decision

With expectations already tilted toward a December hike, the focus is likely to shift from“whether” to“how much guidance.” The Fed's updated forecasts-released alongside its decision-may determine whether traders interpret the path forward as incremental tightening or a longer stretch of restrictive rates, which could materially affect liquidity-sensitive segments of the crypto market.

For investors and traders, the next signals to monitor are the Fed's December projection details and the market's reaction in rates and risk appetite, especially given how much crypto capitalization has already compressed year-to-date.

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