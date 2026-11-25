TACTICAAI And Dubai Police Sign Mou To Advance AI-Enabled Policing And Decision Intelligence
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Collaboration brings together AI-powered intelligence and multi-source data fusion to support smarter, more informed policing operations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
The exhibition provided police leaders and law enforcement representatives with an opportunity to explore the latest applications of these technologies in field operations and discuss potential collaboration with technology developers to enhance security readiness and improve response efficiency.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: TACTICAAI, an operational decision-intelligence company, and Dubai Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the application of agentic artificial intelligence, multi-source data fusion and orchestration technologies in support of policing operations. The agreement provides a framework for the two parties to assess, adapt and further develop capabilities aligned with Dubai Police's operational requirements. The agreement was signed during the World Police Summit 2026, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 to 18 November, under the theme“Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing for a Safer Future” The MoU was signed by Brigadier Musabah Saeed Musabah Al Ghafli,Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs,on behalf of Dubai Police, and Dr. Saeed Aljaberi, Director of AI Solutions and Workflows, on behalf of TACTICAAI, in the presence of Dubai Police officers. Areas of collaboration Under the MoU, the parties intend to:
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Explore applications of TACTICAAI's agentic AI, multi-source data fusion and orchestration capabilities in Dubai Police operations.
Jointly develop, prototype and evaluate capabilities tailored to evolving operational needs.
Exchange technical knowledge and expertise to support future cooperation in AI-enabled operational decision intelligence.
The exhibition provided police leaders and law enforcement representatives with an opportunity to explore the latest applications of these technologies in field operations and discuss potential collaboration with technology developers to enhance security readiness and improve response efficiency.
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