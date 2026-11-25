MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration brings together AI-powered intelligence and multi-source data fusion to support smarter, more informed policing operations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: TACTICAAI, an operational decision-intelligence company, and Dubai Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the application of agentic artificial intelligence, multi-source data fusion and orchestration technologies in support of policing operations. The agreement provides a framework for the two parties to assess, adapt and further develop capabilities aligned with Dubai Police's operational requirements.

The agreement was signed during the World Police Summit 2026, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 to 18 November, under the theme“Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing for a Safer Future” The MoU was signed by Brigadier Musabah Saeed Musabah Al Ghafli,Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs,on behalf of Dubai Police, and Dr. Saeed Aljaberi, Director of AI Solutions and Workflows, on behalf of TACTICAAI, in the presence of Dubai Police officers.

Areas of collaboration

Explore applications of TACTICAAI's agentic AI, multi-source data fusion and orchestration capabilities in Dubai Police operations. Jointly develop, prototype and evaluate capabilities tailored to evolving operational needs. Exchange technical knowledge and expertise to support future cooperation in AI-enabled operational decision intelligence.

Under the MoU, the parties intend to:

TACTICAAI brings capabilities designed to connect information from multiple sources and support clearer situational awareness and human-led operational decisions. The collaboration will assess how these capabilities can be adapted to Dubai Police's requirements, with any implementation subject to further technical alignment and approvals.

Brigadier Musabah Saeed Musabah Al Ghafli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs, said:“The signing of this MoU reflects Dubai Police's commitment to expanding partnerships with specialised organisations and leveraging their expertise in modern technologies to support policing priorities and enhance the readiness of operational teams.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to explore technological solutions that address operational needs and support our teams in making decisions and responding effectively to different situations. We are committed to evaluating these solutions based on their potential to improve performance and enhance the quality of security services provided to the community.”

Dr. Saeed Aljaberi, Director of AI Solutions and Workflows at TACTICAAI, said:“Dubai Police has long set the pace for innovation in law enforcement. TACTICAAI brings agentic AI, data fusion and orchestration capabilities designed to support complex operational environments. Through this agreement, we look forward to working together to adapt these capabilities to the needs of Dubai Police, while keeping officers firmly in control of the decisions that matter. We are proud to contribute to Dubai's vision of a safer, smarter city.”

About TACTICAAI

TACTICAAI is an operational decision-intelligence company. It uses multi-intelligence and agentic AI to fuse satellite, aerial, ground, sensor and open-source data into actionable intelligence, and to detect and assess threats as they develop. Its technology combines data fusion, geospatial intelligence, advanced sensing and AI-powered reasoning to support faster, better-informed decisions for defense, government, security, critical infrastructure and industrial users, while keeping humans in control of critical decisions. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and operating internationally, TACTICAAI works with customers and partners across multiple regions.

About the World Police Summit Exhibition:

The international technology exhibition, held alongside the fifth edition of the World Police Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre, brought together more than 150 exhibitors specialising in security technologies, artificial intelligence systems and cybersecurity, alongside smart surveillance systems, biometric identification technologies, drones and specialised security vehicles.The exhibition provided police leaders and law enforcement representatives with an opportunity to explore the latest applications of these technologies in field operations and discuss potential collaboration with technology developers to enhance security readiness and improve response efficiency.