Emirates International Hospital Group Advances Its Vision For Integrative Medicine In The UAE By Signing Agreement With Korea's Jaseng Medical Academy
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) International collaboration with Jaseng Medical Academy, South Korea, marks an important step towards patient-centred, evidence-based integrative healthcare. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Date: Al Ain, UAE; November, 2026 Emirates International Hospital Group is advancing its vision for Integrative Medicine in the UAE, with a commitment to bringing together the strengths of conventional modern medicine and evidence-based traditional and complementary medical practices. The Group aims to encourage a patient-centred approach that considers the whole person and supports better health outcomes and quality of life. Through international partnerships, clinical knowledge exchange, professional education and the responsible adoption of evidence-based practices, EIHG seeks to contribute to the development of a high-quality Integrative Medicine ecosystem in the UAE. This vision is guided by patient safety, clinical governance and compliance with applicable regulatory standards. Emirates International Hospital Group (EIHG) has recently signed an agreement with South Korean healthcare provider Jaseng Medical Academy, to introduce Integrative Medicine in the UAE that combines the Western diagnosis and the Eastern evidence-based treatments including Acupuncture, Pharmacopuncture – a complementary therapy that injects purified herbal extracts or natural substances into acupuncture points or affected tissues. It combines needle stimulation at acupoints with targeted medicinal action. The collaboration with Jaseng Medical Academy represents an important step in EIHG's ongoing journey. The Group will continue to explore opportunities for partnerships with medical institutions and experts from South Korea and other countries, alongside local healthcare stakeholders, to support education, clinical collaboration and the responsible development of Integrative Medicine in the UAE. Building the future of Integrative Healthcare: For EIHG, Integrative Medicine is not simply the addition of treatment modalities. It is a strategic direction focused on bringing appropriate medical disciplines together through collaboration, clinical excellence, innovation and patient-centred care. The Group intends to explore opportunities in the following areas:
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International medical partnerships: developing relationships with recognised healthcare institutions, academic centres and medical organisations to support knowledge transfer and professional development.
International collaboration platform: connecting global medical expertise with UAE healthcare professionals and institutions to encourage learning, research opportunities and service development.
Evidence-based practice: considering scientifically supported traditional and complementary approaches alongside conventional care, with patient safety, clinical evidence and regulatory requirements as essential priorities.
Multidisciplinary patient care: exploring coordinated care pathways in areas such as pain management, rehabilitation and other suitable clinical services, with the aim of improving patient experience and outcomes.
Medical education: supporting CME programmes, workshops, clinical demonstrations and professional training that encourage responsible knowledge exchange among healthcare practitioners.
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