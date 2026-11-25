MENAFN - Mid-East Info) International collaboration with Jaseng Medical Academy, South Korea, marks an important step towards patient-centred, evidence-based integrative healthcare. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Date: Al Ain, UAE; November, 2026

Emirates International Hospital Group is advancing its vision for Integrative Medicine in the UAE, with a commitment to bringing together the strengths of conventional modern medicine and evidence-based traditional and complementary medical practices. The Group aims to encourage a patient-centred approach that considers the whole person and supports better health outcomes and quality of life.

Through international partnerships, clinical knowledge exchange, professional education and the responsible adoption of evidence-based practices, EIHG seeks to contribute to the development of a high-quality Integrative Medicine ecosystem in the UAE. This vision is guided by patient safety, clinical governance and compliance with applicable regulatory standards.

Emirates International Hospital Group (EIHG) has recently signed an agreement with South Korean healthcare provider Jaseng Medical Academy, to introduce Integrative Medicine in the UAE that combines the Western diagnosis and the Eastern evidence-based treatments including Acupuncture, Pharmacopuncture – a complementary therapy that injects purified herbal extracts or natural substances into acupuncture points or affected tissues. It combines needle stimulation at acupoints with targeted medicinal action.

The collaboration with Jaseng Medical Academy represents an important step in EIHG's ongoing journey. The Group will continue to explore opportunities for partnerships with medical institutions and experts from South Korea and other countries, alongside local healthcare stakeholders, to support education, clinical collaboration and the responsible development of Integrative Medicine in the UAE.

Building the future of Integrative Healthcare:

International medical partnerships: developing relationships with recognised healthcare institutions, academic centres and medical organisations to support knowledge transfer and professional development. International collaboration platform: connecting global medical expertise with UAE healthcare professionals and institutions to encourage learning, research opportunities and service development. Evidence-based practice: considering scientifically supported traditional and complementary approaches alongside conventional care, with patient safety, clinical evidence and regulatory requirements as essential priorities. Multidisciplinary patient care: exploring coordinated care pathways in areas such as pain management, rehabilitation and other suitable clinical services, with the aim of improving patient experience and outcomes. Medical education: supporting CME programmes, workshops, clinical demonstrations and professional training that encourage responsible knowledge exchange among healthcare practitioners.

For EIHG, Integrative Medicine is not simply the addition of treatment modalities. It is a strategic direction focused on bringing appropriate medical disciplines together through collaboration, clinical excellence, innovation and patient-centred care. The Group intends to explore opportunities in the following areas:

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION WITH SOUTH KOREA:

As part of this commitment, Emirates International Hospital collaborated with Jaseng Medical Academy, South Korea, to present a specialised Continuing Medical Education (CME) workshop titled“Finding and Treating the Pain Generators in Musculoskeletal Pain.” The programme took place on 21 November 2026 at Ayla Bawadi Hotel, Al Ain, and introduced Korean Integrative Medicine approaches to UAE healthcare professionals.

The workshop featured sessions on integrative mechanisms of pain control and Jaseng's acupuncture and manual therapy approaches for low back pain. A panel discussion addressed Integrative Medicine in the UAE, including evidence, quality and collaboration, with participation from UAE Integrative Medicine Council, EIH and Jaseng representatives. Clinical demonstrations covered Pharmacopuncture, Motion Style Acupuncture Treatment (MSAT) and manual therapy. The programme has been approved for four CME hours by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

“We continue to pursue our commitment to healthcare development through international collaboration, medical innovation and patient-centred excellence. Our strategic direction supports the development of global healthcare partnerships, the exchange of medical knowledge and the exploration of responsible, evidence-based approaches to integrated care,” Leenus Patrick Obed, Chief Executive Officer of EIHG, says.

“We are bringing international expertise and appropriate clinical approaches into dialogue with the UAE healthcare environment, while maintaining a clear focus on quality, safety and better patient outcomes.”

Emirates International Hospital Group believes that the future of healthcare will be strengthened by collaboration across disciplines, international knowledge exchange and responsible innovation. Its ambition is to contribute to a healthcare environment in which appropriate approaches work together under sound clinical governance and regulatory oversight.

About Emirates International Hospital Group:

Emirates International Hospital is a healthcare services provider based in Al Ain, UAE. It is part of a large diversified business conglomerate that also operates businesses in a number of economic sectors including retail and hospitality.

Emirates International Hospital Group aims to become the Middle East's leading integrated healthcare group, recognised globally for clinical excellence, innovation, compassionate care, academic leadership, and sustainable healthcare transformation.

It plans to improve the health and well-being of the communities by delivering accessible, patient-centered, evidence-based healthcare through exceptional people, advanced technology, continuous innovation, and an uncompromising commitment to quality and safety.