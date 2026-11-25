MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New research warns of a potential 43 million worker shortfall by 2035 and calls for a new approach to attracting, developing and retaining the talent needed to sustain global tourism growth Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – November 2026 – TOURISE, in collaboration with Skift, today released a new report,“The Talent Imperative: How Travel and Tourism Will Build Its Next Generation Workforce.”

Drawing on Skift Research and insights from leaders across hospitality, aviation, academia, destination marketing, cruise and online travel, the report examines a growing challenge for the global tourism economy: ensuring the workforce is ready to keep pace with the sector's expansion.

Travel and tourism supported a record 366 million jobs in 2025 and is projected to generate 91 million additional roles by 2035, representing one in three net new jobs created globally. Yet the sector could simultaneously face a shortfall of more than 43 million workers, with labor supply projected to run 16% below demand.

“Tourism's next chapter will be built as much by people as by places,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of TOURISE.

“As our sector grows, investing in destinations and infrastructure must be matched by investment in the people who bring them to life. The projected workforce gap is a clear call to action. Governments, industry and educators must work together to create stronger pathways into tourism, accelerate skills development and give the next generation meaningful opportunities to build lasting careers. Technology will transform how we work, but people will remain at the heart of tourism.”

The workforce gap is becoming a growth constraint. Travel and tourism could face a shortfall of more than 43 million workers globally by 2035, making talent infrastructure critical to sustaining growth. Speed-to-readiness matters as much as speed-to-hire. While many organizations can fill vacancies relatively quickly, 42% of hiring managers say new employees take four to six months to reach full productivity, underscoring the need for stronger onboarding, training and upskilling. The next generation expects more from tourism careers. Flexibility, company values, and rapid advancement rank among Gen Z's leading priorities, increasing the importance of clear career pathways and opportunities for progression. Local pipelines and global talent ecosystems must work together. Stronger connections between employers, communities, schools and training institutions can expand access to talent while creating sustainable pathways into the industry. AI can strengthen human capability. Technology can automate routine tasks, accelerate training, and improve productivity, allowing people to focus on judgment, empathy, and human connection that remain fundamental to tourism and hospitality.

Key findings include:

“Travel and tourism are entering a period of enormous opportunity, but the industry's ability to capture that growth will depend on its people,” said Rafat Ali, Founder and CEO, Skift.“This is not simply a question of filling vacancies. It is about building a workforce that is ready for how travel is changing. That means creating stronger pathways into the industry, accelerating skills development and designing careers that people want to build and stay in. The organizations that get this right will be better positioned to compete and grow in the decade ahead.”

The report also calls for closer collaboration between governments, employers and education providers to better align workforce policy, skills development and industry needs. For TOURISE, the findings reinforce a wider imperative: tourism's future growth will depend not only on where the sector invests, but on how it develops and empowers the people behind every journey.

“The Talent Imperative: How Travel and Tourism Will Build Its Next Generation Workforce” is available at TOURISE. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="TOURISE x Skift_Graphic Banner for PRL_Option 02 (1)" src="#" alt="TOURISE x Skift_Graphic Banner for PRL_Option 02 (1)" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

About TOURISE:

TOURISE is the world's premier platform for redefining and shaping the future of tourism.

Powered by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the inaugural TOURISE Summit took place from 11–13 November 2025 in Riyadh, convening visionaries from government, business, investment, tourism and technology to advance high-impact initiatives and transformative deals that will reset the industry and build a more sustainable, equitable and future-focused tourism sector.

As a year-round global platform, TOURISE brings together leaders who share a vision to shape the traveler economy. This is where the next 50 years of tourism are shaped.

The next TOURISE Summit will take place in Riyadh from 23–25 March 2027. For more information about TOURISE and to request an invitation to attend, visit .

About Skift:

Skift is the decision engine for the global travel industry. Its award-winning journalists and industry experts provide insights across key travel sectors through news, research, events, interviews, newsletters and other intelligence products, helping a global audience of travel professionals better understand the business and transformation of travel.