TOURISE And Skift Release New Global Report On Building Tourism's Next Generation Workforce
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New research warns of a potential 43 million worker shortfall by 2035 and calls for a new approach to attracting, developing and retaining the talent needed to sustain global tourism growth Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – November 2026 – TOURISE, in collaboration with Skift, today released a new report,“The Talent Imperative: How Travel and Tourism Will Build Its Next Generation Workforce.” Drawing on Skift Research and insights from leaders across hospitality, aviation, academia, destination marketing, cruise and online travel, the report examines a growing challenge for the global tourism economy: ensuring the workforce is ready to keep pace with the sector's expansion. Travel and tourism supported a record 366 million jobs in 2025 and is projected to generate 91 million additional roles by 2035, representing one in three net new jobs created globally. Yet the sector could simultaneously face a shortfall of more than 43 million workers, with labor supply projected to run 16% below demand. “Tourism's next chapter will be built as much by people as by places,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of TOURISE. “As our sector grows, investing in destinations and infrastructure must be matched by investment in the people who bring them to life. The projected workforce gap is a clear call to action. Governments, industry and educators must work together to create stronger pathways into tourism, accelerate skills development and give the next generation meaningful opportunities to build lasting careers. Technology will transform how we work, but people will remain at the heart of tourism.” Key findings include:
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The workforce gap is becoming a growth constraint. Travel and tourism could face a shortfall of more than 43 million workers globally by 2035, making talent infrastructure critical to sustaining growth.
Speed-to-readiness matters as much as speed-to-hire. While many organizations can fill vacancies relatively quickly, 42% of hiring managers say new employees take four to six months to reach full productivity, underscoring the need for stronger onboarding, training and upskilling.
The next generation expects more from tourism careers. Flexibility, company values, and rapid advancement rank among Gen Z's leading priorities, increasing the importance of clear career pathways and opportunities for progression.
Local pipelines and global talent ecosystems must work together. Stronger connections between employers, communities, schools and training institutions can expand access to talent while creating sustainable pathways into the industry.
AI can strengthen human capability. Technology can automate routine tasks, accelerate training, and improve productivity, allowing people to focus on judgment, empathy, and human connection that remain fundamental to tourism and hospitality.
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