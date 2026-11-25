A Class 10 student allegedly stabbed a Class 9 boy multiple times outside a government school in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, apparently to take revenge for a torn cap. The accused had allegedly planned the attack for nearly a week and ordered a knife online to carry it out, police sources said.

The 16-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, chest, waist and hands. He was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical. Delhi Police said they had apprehended three children in conflict with law (CCLs), aged between 15 and 17, in connection with the stabbing. The knife allegedly used in the attack has also been recovered.

Delhi Police Apprehend Three Minors

In a post on X, Delhi Police said the stabbing case had been solved by the Welcome police station team in the North-East district.

"Prompt action by PS Welcome, North-East District, led to the apprehension of three CCLs, aged 15-17 years, in connection with a stabbing incident," the police said.

The police also confirmed that the weapon of offence, a knife, had been recovered. A case of attempt to murder has been registered in connection with the incident.

STABBING INCIDENT SOLVED BY PS WELCOME

Prompt action by PS Welcome, North-East District, led to the apprehension of three CCLs, aged 15–17 years, in connection with a stabbing incident.

The weapon of offence, a knife, has been recovered.

#NorthEastDistrict #DPUpdates

@LtGovDelhi @DelhiPolice @JointCP_ER

— DCP North East Delhi (@DCPNEastDelhi) November 24, 2026

Class 10 Student Allegedly Planned Attack Over Torn Cap

According to police sources, the accused told investigators that the victim, who studies in Class 9 at a government school in the area, had torn his cap around a week ago. The incident reportedly led to a quarrel between the two students.

Angered by the incident, the Class 10 student allegedly decided to take revenge. He reportedly ordered a knife through an online shopping platform and waited for an opportunity to attack the younger boy.

The accused allegedly spotted the victim alone outside the school on Wednesday and attacked him with the knife, inflicting multiple injuries.

Victim Found Injured Outside School

According to the police source, the Class 9 student left home for school at around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. Around 12.50 pm, police received information that one student had stabbed another outside the school.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim lying injured. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, people present at the scene had caught hold of the alleged attacker before the police arrived, the source said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(With agency inputs)