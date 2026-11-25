Qatar Tourism (QT) has officially launched“Skeek Al Doha”, a new cultural walking route connecting five historic landmarks in the heart of Doha, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to explore the country's heritage and traditions.

The route links Fereej Al Asmakh, Bayt Al Zaman, the Founder's House, Doha Stadium and the Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariya.

Running for six months until mid-May 2027, the initiative combines cultural storytelling, community participation and seasonal events to diversify Qatar's tourism offerings and promote experiences rooted in the country's national identity.

Heritage experts have described the project as an important addition to Qatar's cultural tourism landscape, bringing together historic sites in a single visitor experience that connects the country's past with its present.

Qatari heritage researcher Khalifa al-Malki told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the initiative would help highlight Doha's historical identity while encouraging greater appreciation of traditional neighbourhoods and landmarks.

He also stressed the importance of preserving remaining heritage sites for future generations, noting that some historic houses, public spaces and streets have undergone changes over the years.

The route takes its name from the traditional narrow alleyways known as“sikkak”, which once connected neighbourhoods and shared courtyards, forming an integral part of everyday family and community life.

Through the initiative, Qatar Tourism aims to bring these historic spaces and their stories back into focus, offering visitors a closer look at the traditions, memories and way of life that shaped old Doha.

Meanwhile, Tourism expert Ayman al-Qudwa said the project also carries significant economic potential, describing it as a strategic initiative to revive historic Doha and transform its traditional neighbourhoods and alleyways into an integrated tourism destination combining heritage, culture, retail and hospitality.

He said the initiative could boost visitor numbers, encourage longer stays and increase tourist spending at restaurants, cafes and traditional markets, while strengthening Qatar's cultural and heritage tourism offering.

Al-Qudwa added that historic neighbourhoods provide visitors with an opportunity to experience local culture beyond conventional tourist attractions, allowing them to connect with the country's past and explore its social identity.

He said the broader ambition should be to transform central Doha into a vibrant, year-round destination, supporting tourism diversification and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The five landmarks along the route have undergone careful restoration, with each offering a different perspective on Doha's history.

Al Asmakh neighbourhood showcases traditional community life, while Bayt Al Zaman highlights local architecture, commercial history and family memories. The Founder's House, dedicated to Qatar's founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, explores the country's historical roots and national identity.

Doha Stadium traces the early development of football in Qatar, while the Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariya highlights the role of knowledge, archives and rare books in preserving the country's collective memory.

Over its six-month programme, Skeek Al Doha will host workshops, interactive performances and cultural activities linked to Qatar's seasonal calendar.

Highlights include National Day celebrations in December, family activities in January, sporting experiences marking tNational Sport Day in February, and Ramadan evenings in March celebrating Qatari hospitality and traditional crafts, followed by special Eid al-Fitr programmes.