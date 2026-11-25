Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, will launch the Master of Arts in International Politics and Security in fall 2027.

The degree is offered through Georgetown's School of Foreign Service, ranked first in the world for international relations master's programmes by Foreign Policy in 2024. Applications open on January 15, 2027. The priority deadline is April 15, and the final deadline is June 15.

Dr Hend Zainal, executive director, Strategy, Management and Partnerships within Qatar Foundation's Higher Education division, said:“Georgetown University in Qatar has shown academic leadership in recognising when developments in Qatar and the wider region call for a new academic programme. The decision to bring international politics and security together in one graduate degree draws on that regional knowledge and gives the programme timeliness and relevance – making it a benchmark in the wider study of international affairs for other higher education institutions.”

“In partnership with Qatar Foundation, we are excited to launch our first research-oriented graduate degree culminating in an original thesis,” said Interim Dean Clyde Wilcox.“The programme will draw on Georgetown's strengths in international relations and the expertise of our faculty across a range of disciplines, advancing our shared commitment to education and research in service of Qatar and the wider region.”

Students complete 36 credits over two years of full-time study or three years of part-time study, culminating in individual thesis supervision and a policy report assessed against professional standards.

“We designed this programme around a simple idea: We live in a world where rigorous scholarship and real-world policy expertise are more necessary than ever,” said Valentini Pappa, programme director for New Academic Initiatives.“Our MA meets those needs. With a focus on faculty mentorship, small seminars, policy simulations and practitioner engagement, we will ensure that we prepare graduates to understand and shape the political and security challenges facing Qatar, the region and the world.”

The programme is open to all qualified applicants, including recent graduates entering directly from their undergraduate studies. Applicants may come from a wide range of academic backgrounds, including international relations, political science, history, law, economics, area studies, sociology, data science and technology, as well as public service.

GU-Q expects a cohort drawn from the Gulf and beyond, including professionals from ministries, diplomatic services, civil society and the private sector. The programme will prepare graduates for roles in government and diplomacy, multilateral organisations, think tanks and research centres, and the private sector, as well as for doctoral study.

“Our new MA in International Politics and Security is perfectly timed and designed to meet the needs of young scholars and practitioners in Qatar and beyond,” said Rory Miller, Professor of International Politics.“They are passionate about finding solutions to the challenges of living in a contested and increasingly multipolar world.”

Georgetown University in Qatar Master of Arts in International Politics and Security Qatar Foundation