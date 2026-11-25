Doha Festival City is inviting shoppers to make the most of The Festive White Friday Sale, taking place from November 26 to 28.

With discounts of up to 80%, exclusive retailer offers, extended shopping hours and festive entertainment, visitors can look forward to three days of shopping and surprises across the mall.

Doha Festival City will extend its trading hours until 4am on November 27, following Thursday's shopping, and until 2am November 28, following Friday's shopping. Selected retailers will also offer additional late-night promotions, giving visitors more reasons to shop after hours.

Shoppers can discover deals across fashion, beauty, electronics, footwear, accessories and homeware, with discounts of up to 80% at Ispot, Yateem Optician, Gold Apple, Kulud Pharmacy and Bluemint. Other highlights include up to 50% off at Disney, Maje and Sandro, up to 45% off selected Charlotte Tilbury beauty kits, and Buy 3, Get 3 Free at KIKO Milano. Samsung, IKEA, TOMS, Riva and Choice are also among the participating brands.

The savings will continue into the late hours, with exclusive promotions at selected stores. Visitors can enjoy up to 80% off selected items at Sports Corner, 60% off diamond jewellery at Zen Diamond, and 50% off selected items at Shanghai Garden and Kenkoh Shoes Trading. lululemon will offer an additional 15% off marked-down items when purchasing three or more items, while Lichi will offer 10% off its new collection and Tavola will feature promotions across selected products. Shoppers looking to take a dining break can also enjoy 50% off desserts with every main course ordered at Wagamama after midnight on November 26 and 27.

Additional late-night rewards include a complimentary Fierce fragrance with purchases over QR500 at Abercrombie & Fitch, a complimentary cap with purchases over QR599 at Psycho Bunny, and a complimentary fragrance or T-shirt with purchases over QR450 at Hollister.

Doha Festival City