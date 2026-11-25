MENAFN - Gulf Times) Step into the stories of old Doha!

Qatar Tourism has officially launched“Skeek Al Doha”, a cultural walking route connecting five historic landmarks in the heart of the capital.

The occasion was graced by the auspicious presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

This initiative offers residents and visitors a unique journey through Doha's heritage, traditions and memories, bringing historic neighbourhoods and landmarks into focus while celebrating Qatar's national identity and connecting its past with the present.

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