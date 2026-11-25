MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Amiri Guard School held a graduation ceremony on Wednesday at Barzan Camp for several training courses: the 15th Advanced Infantry Course for Officers, the 15th Basic Infantry Course for Officers and the eighth Basic Field Officers Course. The ceremony was attended by HE Commander of the Amiri Guard, Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi.

Also in attendance were the deputy commander of the Amiri Guard, several assistant commanders, and commanders and officers from the guard's departments and groups.

In an address marking the occasion, Acting Commander of the Amiri Guard School, Capt. Mohammed Khalfan Al Mansouri, said the school was celebrating the graduation of courses conducted by the mobilization wing during the second term of the 2026 training season.

He explained that participants had undergone training covering the various stages of warfare, the planning aspects of battles, combat military skills, and their application on the battlefield.

Following a presentation of the general report on the courses, HE the Commander of the Amiri Guard honored the top graduates.