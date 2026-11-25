Amiri Guard Holds Graduation Ceremony For Several Training Courses
Also in attendance were the deputy commander of the Amiri Guard, several assistant commanders, and commanders and officers from the guard's departments and groups.
In an address marking the occasion, Acting Commander of the Amiri Guard School, Capt. Mohammed Khalfan Al Mansouri, said the school was celebrating the graduation of courses conducted by the mobilization wing during the second term of the 2026 training season.
He explained that participants had undergone training covering the various stages of warfare, the planning aspects of battles, combat military skills, and their application on the battlefield.
Following a presentation of the general report on the courses, HE the Commander of the Amiri Guard honored the top graduates.
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