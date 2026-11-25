MENAFN - Gulf Times) Landmark Group is delighted to announce Faisal, Zohra, Mubarak, Al Joharh, and Asma as the five lucky winners of the Suzuki Across 2026 vehicles awarded through its highly successful Back-to-School Shop & Win Promotion, proudly sponsored by Teyseer Motors.

The promotion, which ran throughout the back-to-school season, received an overwhelming response from customers across Qatar. Shoppers earned entries into the grand prize draw by making purchases across Landmark Group's leading retail brands, including Centrepoint, Home Centre, MAX, Home Box, Shoexpress, Emax, Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart, and Lifestyle.

The official key handover ceremony took place at Barwa Plaza Mall in a festive atmosphere attended by senior representatives from Landmark Group and Teyseer Motors.

The winners received the keys to their new Suzuki Across vehicles from Shumalan Naicker, Senior Vice President and Country Head - Landmark Group Qatar, and Rajgopal, Asst. General Manager - Marketing, Landmark Group, alongside Issa Al Mdanat, Brand Manager - Teyseer Motors. Abhishek Basu, Head of Marketing - Teyseer Motors, was also present to congratulate the winners and celebrate the occasion.

Commenting on the campaign, Shumalan Naicker said:

The Back-to-School Shop & Win Promotion reflects Landmark Group's ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience and rewarding shoppers through engaging campaigns during key retail seasons.

The initiative reinforces the Group's dedication to delivering value, excitement, and meaningful rewards to customers across its diverse portfolio of brands.

Landmark Group Suzuki Across 2026 Teyseer Motors Barwa Plaza Mall