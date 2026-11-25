MENAFN - Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to provide relief to residents of the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering, and with the support of generous donors, Qatar Charity has implemented a project to provide medicines and medical supplies to Gaza's health sector. The project, costing approximately QAR 3,150,000, includes around 292,500 units of medicines and medical supplies and is expected to benefit some 20,000 people. It aims to help address the acute shortage of medical supplies and sustain healthcare and treatment services at field hospitals.

The project was implemented in cooperation with Misr El Kheir Foundation, which supplied the medicines and medical supplies to the Qatari aid warehouse in the city of Al-Arish. The supplies were then brought into the Gaza Strip and delivered to the relevant teams at field hospitals in Gaza to support their services for patients and the blade-->

The project responds to growing health needs in the Gaza Strip, particularly the need for essential medicines and priority medical consumables. It supports health facilities in continuing to provide basic and emergency care and manage critical cases. The medicines and supplies were selected based on health needs lists, with a focus on addressing shortages of pharmaceuticals and supplies essential to maintaining medical services.

Severe Deterioration

The project is particularly important amid the severe deterioration of health conditions in the Gaza Strip and the substantial shortage of medicines and medical supplies. According to the World Health Organization, none of the Strip's hospitals are operating at full capacity, while only around half are partially operational. In another indication of the severity of the shortages, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that stocks of around 42% of all medicines had run out during October, with the figure reaching approximately 55% for essential chemotherapy medicines and 73% for supplies needed for open-heart surgery and cardiac blade-->

Urgent Response Appeal

As part of its“Winter Heroes” campaign, Qatar Charity launched an urgent response appeal to assist displaced people affected by the heavy rains that fell in the Gaza Strip on the night of 6 November. The rains flooded 70,000 tents and affected approximately 350,000 displaced people, according to estimates by local authorities in Gaza.

Qatar Charity urged generous donors to contribute to the campaign to help the people of Gaza who are facing the harsh winter cold in extremely difficult conditions. It called on donors to stand by them and their families, alleviate their suffering, provide essential needs such as food, shelter and warmth, and respond to their urgent appeal for assistance.

humanitarian efforts Gaza Strip Qatar Charity medical supplies