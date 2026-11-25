MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Expedia Group today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Kiwi, a Czech Republic-based travel technology company and online travel agency.

The agreement brings Kiwi's comprehensive supply, advanced technology engine and unique customer service capabilities to Expedia Group's air platform. It will extend Expedia Group's strong U.S. air position into Europe and unlock growth opportunities for both Expedia Group's consumer brands and B2B partners.

“We're delighted to welcome Kiwi to Expedia Group. Oliver and team have built an innovative flights platform that already serves millions of travelers,” said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group.“Combining Kiwi's technology with Expedia Group's scale will strengthen Brand Expedia and our B2B business' position in air, giving travelers and partners more choice, confidence and value.”

“After 14 years building Kiwi, this is a deeply meaningful moment for me and for everyone who has helped make the company what it is today,” said Oliver Dlouhý, Co-founder and CEO, Kiwi.“We started with a simple belief that technology could make travel more accessible and more rewarding for customers. Joining Expedia Group is recognition of the ingenuity, persistence and customer focus of our team, and an opportunity to bring what we have built to many more travelers around the world. Together, we can build on that technology to help more travelers plan and book their journeys.”

The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia GroupTM connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel. Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands – Expedia®, Hotels®, and Vrbo® – the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.

Kiwi is a flight booking platform headquartered in the Czech Republic. Founded in 2012, Kiwi uses proprietary technology to help travelers search and book air travel. Kiwi ́s mission is to harness technology and innovation to connect people and cultures through travel and deliver seamless end-to-end experiences for customers worldwide.

For more information, visit or the Kiwi Media Room.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transaction and the expected timing of closing. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Expedia Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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