MENAFN - AETOSWire) More than seven in ten content creators in the MENA region (72%) consider fostering a sense of community in uncertain times as part of their role. These are among the findings of the third InfluAnswer Arabia report from Weber Shandwick, based on research into the views of MENA-based content creators and produced with 7awi Media Group.

Principles before pay

For the third year running, personal belief in a brand (54%) is the top factor for creators when choosing a brand to work with. Brand reputation follows (48%), and creative freedom has risen from 24% last year to 42%. The monetary value of a brand collaboration dropped out of the top three considerations for the first time since InfluAnswer Arabia launched in 2024.

Relevance over reach

Creators said they believe that brands value them more for what they deliver than for how many people follow them. Almost seven in ten (69%) point to the quality and creativity of their content as the reason brands approach them, and 61% to their specific expertise or recognisable authenticity. Only 35% think brands are primarily drawn by their follower count and visibility.

“Creators are telling us that a brand's reputation now weighs more with them than the fee on offer. In a year that tested our region, they've also embraced a role of keeping communities closer together. Influence is about earning attention and trust – and content creators across the Arab world are increasingly shaping how that happens,” said Ziad Hasbani, Regional CEO, Weber Shandwick MENAT.

“We are pleased to join this third edition of InfluAnswer Arabia as production partner. The creator industry is one where human talent meets technology, and where original ideas meet reach and algorithms. These findings give brands a clear view of how content creators in our region see that balance, and where it is heading,” said Anas Abbar, CEO, 7awi Media Group.

Better content, faltering trust

Two years ago, most creators surveyed were unsure about AI. Last year, almost half felt positive. In 2026, 56% say it enhances their creativity, content quality and speed. But as AI-generated content becomes harder to tell apart from human work, nearly a third (32%) say AI is forcing them to redefine what authenticity means, and 44% say it is increasing distrust, confusion or misinformation.

Social commerce at a tipping point

The vast majority of creators say brand deals and sponsorships are still their income source. The report points to a tipping point in social commerce. Around 40% are concerned it could undermine audience trust by making content too commercial. An almost equal amount (41%) believe deeper commercial integration helps creators receive proper recognition for their value, especially since two-thirds (65%) of respondents say institutions, the public and even brands are still unsure of what creators do.

Snapshots creators by country

53% of UAE creators describe their industry as advanced; 46% of Saudi creators name TikTok as the platform they would miss the most if it disappeared, compared to 24% naming Instagram; and 74% of Qatari creators consider reciprocity to be important, saying that they will support brands that have supported them.

A two-speed market

Looking ahead, creators see the market splitting in two. On one side is fast, automated content at scale: 34% expect brands and platforms to generate quality, ready-to-post content themselves. On the other is human-made work, which takes longer to produce but which 32% believe will command premium fees.

For the first time, the report also features a 'majlis of creator personas': eight creator types, from the Tastemaker and the Educator to the Community Leader and the Storyteller, based on the personas creators say they identify with most. Each comes with practical cues for how brands can brief and work with them.

For more insights and to view the full InfluAnswer Arabia 2026 report, please click here.

About Weber Shandwick:

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands.

Visit for more details and follow the agency on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About 7awi Media Group

7awi Media Group is a leading digital media and advertising platform serving the Middle East and North Africa, with offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. Its brands reach over 20 million monthly users and have over 100 million social media followers. Learn more at 7awi and follow 7awi on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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