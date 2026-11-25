MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- GNCorp has received notice of allowance from USPTO for STARMING Bio-inert implant, to be presented in MD&M West in Anaheim, USA 2027, along with Festigel, cell encapsulation agent, supported by Yamanashi Prefecture's Medical Devices Promotions Division, US entry support project. Representatives will be in Booth 348 of Yamanashi Prefectural Government and present these products in "" on 10, February 2027, from 13:30 PST. This follows a MoU between GNCorp and Trumed Medical Devices, India to manufacture Festigel and STARMING as medical devices, get approvals and market globally.

STARMING

Festigel as a carrier of cells for transplant in cell-based therapies, in vitro tissue engineering and cell transportation has been reported in the following studies:

BHES‐HAUS in male urethral stricture clinically; with morphological and immunohistochemical engraftment of Festigel encapsulated buccal cells Corneal limbal stem cell transplant for ocular surface diseases Hepatocytes encapsulated in Festigel for liver failure Bone marrow stromal cells (BMSC) in neurological stroke Corneal endothelial tissues and Donor corneal buttons transportation Tissue engineering of Chondrocytes and in vitro reversal of aging

Festigel is used in BEES HAUS cell therapy for male urethral stricture under the Act on the Safety of Regenerative Medicine of Japan.

Trumed group is an Indian design to manufacturing platform producing Class A, B and C medical devices for tertiary care applications in Cardiac surgery, Neuro surgery, headed by Mr. H. Vijayakumar, a technopreneur who has led several transnational medical innovations from Europe, USA, Singapore to India including SPICTRA, an Indian S&T project.

GN Corporation is a Japanese company with a global network of collaborators developing novel solutions in healthcare based on original Japanese technologies. For the BHES-HAUS developed in collaboration with Sun Institute of Urology, India, GNCorp is keen to globally expand its Festigel and STARMING footprint through licensing opportunities with like-minded partners and distributors worldwide.

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