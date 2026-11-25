STARMING Facial Aesthetic Filler-Implant Receives Notice Of Allowance From USPTO Gncorp To Present It And Festigel, Cel...
STARMING
Festigel as a carrier of cells for transplant in cell-based therapies, in vitro tissue engineering and cell transportation has been reported in the following studies:
BHES‐HAUS in male urethral stricture clinically; with morphological and immunohistochemical engraftment of Festigel encapsulated buccal cells
Corneal limbal stem cell transplant for ocular surface diseases
Hepatocytes encapsulated in Festigel for liver failure
Bone marrow stromal cells (BMSC) in neurological stroke
Corneal endothelial tissues and Donor corneal buttons transportation
Tissue engineering of Chondrocytes and in vitro reversal of aging
Festigel is used in BEES HAUS cell therapy for male urethral stricture under the Act on the Safety of Regenerative Medicine of Japan.
Trumed group is an Indian design to manufacturing platform producing Class A, B and C medical devices for tertiary care applications in Cardiac surgery, Neuro surgery, headed by Mr. H. Vijayakumar, a technopreneur who has led several transnational medical innovations from Europe, USA, Singapore to India including SPICTRA, an Indian S&T project.
GN Corporation is a Japanese company with a global network of collaborators developing novel solutions in healthcare based on original Japanese technologies. For the BHES-HAUS developed in collaboration with Sun Institute of Urology, India, GNCorp is keen to globally expand its Festigel and STARMING footprint through licensing opportunities with like-minded partners and distributors worldwide.
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