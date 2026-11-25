MENAFN - Daily Forex) Gold continues to see a lot of downward pressure, now traders are asking when we are going to see some kind of change in this market.

Gold

The gold market initially rallied during the trading session on Tuesday but found the $3,700 level to be a bit too much to overcome. The $3,700 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, but there's nothing particularly important about it besides the last couple of days. This is a short-term resistance barrier, and if we break above there, while it would be impressive, I wouldn't look at that as a trend change per se.

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Ultimately, the $3,500 level underneath is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that has historical meaning, as it was resistance previously. It could be a bit of a target, but I think ultimately you have to look at this as a market that will remain very noisy, very choppy. But if we were to break down below the $3,500 level, it could be a pretty significant turn of events.

The market at this point in time remains very sensitive to real rates

While real rates are trying to drift a little bit to the downside, the reality is that they are still very elevated. Therefore, a lot of traders are looking at gold as what it is: a non-yielding asset that gets absolutely chopped up and thrown out the window when you can make a real return risk-free in the bond market above inflation.

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That doesn't mean gold goes to zero, but clearly there are a lot of major issues at the moment. I think rallies would be looked at with suspicion. In fact, I don't really trust them until we get well above $4,000, unless, of course, we see interest rates change and start to fall apart

If they start to fall apart and drop drastically, it could give gold a bit of a boost. But right now, we're nowhere near that. It is a very negative market, and you can see we can't even hang on to the rallies from yesterday. I remain very bearish.

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