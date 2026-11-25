XAU/USD Forecast 25/11: Recovery Attempts Falter (Video)
While real rates are trying to drift a little bit to the downside, the reality is that they are still very elevated. Therefore, a lot of traders are looking at gold as what it is: a non-yielding asset that gets absolutely chopped up and thrown out the window when you can make a real return risk-free in the bond market above inflation.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat doesn't mean gold goes to zero, but clearly there are a lot of major issues at the moment. I think rallies would be looked at with suspicion. In fact, I don't really trust them until we get well above $4,000, unless, of course, we see interest rates change and start to fall apartIf they start to fall apart and drop drastically, it could give gold a bit of a boost. But right now, we're nowhere near that. It is a very negative market, and you can see we can't even hang on to the rallies from yesterday. I remain very bearish.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
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