MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/JPY pair continues to be a carry trade, with the U.S. dollar paying you nicely at the end of the session. However, there is a massive barrier above.

USD/JPY

The U.S. dollar has been very noisy during the trading session here on Tuesday against the Japanese yen.

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Of course, we have to keep in mind that there is a major problem in this market, and that would be the ¥160 level. The ¥160 level is an area where the Bank of Japan had previously intervened, and you can see that in the late part of August and the early part of September as well; we just couldn't break above there. Finally, on September 2, the Bank of Japan intervened.

We now approach that level with very cautious moves.

What's interesting is that even though U.S. rates have dropped a little bit during the session, the dollar still gains. That is because of the interest rate differential and the fact that the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in December. If that does, in fact, end up being the case, it only makes the interest rate differential even wider.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

The question at this point is, can we finally break above the ¥160 level? If we do break above that level, then it could open up the possibility of an even bigger move. That being said, it also opens up the possibility of the Bank of Japan intervening, and that, I think, is what's keeping this market somewhat stagnant.

A lot of attention will be paid to the Japanese, but it's also worth noting that inflation in the United States continues to be pretty high. The Federal Reserve's December rate hike, assuming that it comes, will also take a backseat to statements

Currently, I like buying short-term dips in this market, but I look at it as a short-term trade. Longer term, I am already long of this pair, but I get involved in small positions, getting in and out, taking advantage of the carry trade as we move along.

I have no interest in shorting this pair and, quite frankly, don't even have a level at which I start to look toward that. Quite frankly, I don't like paying big amounts of swap at the end of every day when I can simply trade another pair.

The 200-day EMA is down near the ¥158 level. If we were to break down below there, it would be a pretty big turn of events. But even then, I would not be short.

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