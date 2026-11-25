MENAFN - Daily Forex) Silver continues to see a lot of downward pressure on Tuesday, as we are looking at real rates that are making any sustainable rally unlikely.

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Silver continues to get absolutely crushed as traders are looking at real rates paying a return in the United States to hold government debt. You actually make money above and beyond inflation, and that is bad news for non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

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The $40 level, of course, is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. Traders will be watching to see if it gives way. Then, the next historically important level is right around $37.50.

Silver simply cannot get out of its way right now, with a little bit of real-rate problems out there working against it. At the same time, you also have to keep in mind there are concerns about the AI trade, risk appetite in general, and a general need for U.S. dollars. That all weighs upon silver, and I just do not see that changing anytime soon.

Rallies will continue to attract sellers. I certainly think that has been proven during the session. With Thursday being Thanksgiving in the United States, you can expect that liquidity could be a bit of an issue as well.

Now, granted, there are some inflationary reports coming, and the Wednesday session certainly will, despite being thin, feature the PCE Price Index coming out. That is a major input into the inflation outlook for the Federal Reserve

The U.S. is also announcing that they are looking to raise tariffs on China, the European Union, and 14 other economies, according to some reports coming online at the moment. We will have to see if that becomes a thing as well. That certainly will continue to cause havoc. I prefer to fade rallies.

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