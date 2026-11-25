I am selling on a break above 1.10 with a stop at 1.1060 and a target of 1.0850. The euro continues to see a lot of noise at the moment, and the rally on Tuesday shows bulls are still active. However, the market is still looking at a potential barrier at the 1.10 level.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

EUR/USD

The euro has rallied a bit during the early part of the trading session here on Tuesday as interest rates continue to drift a little bit lower in America. But, quite frankly, the writing is on the wall. We have concerns in Europe, with the idea of energy being a major problem, and, of course, the fact that the ECB is a little less committed to the idea of raising rates in relation to the Federal Reserve, which traders are anticipating will raise rates by 25 basis points in December, with something like a 95% probability on the CME FedWatch Tool.

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The major sell-off that we had seen during the previous session. With that being said, the 1.10 level above is an area that I think a lot of people will be watching closely. This is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that has shown itself to be important in the past.

Nice rally, so far

The major sell-off that we had seen during the previous session, I think, is being gobbled up, but I do not know that we will break above there. I am looking for signs of selling pressure close to the 1.10 level to sell again, although I am thinking more along the lines of a short-term trade than a longer-term one.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

If we do break above there, then I will start to look again at 1.1150 as a potential shorting opportunity. To the downside, the 1.08 level is an area that has historically been important, both as support and resistance, and for short sellers could be a target

The interest-rate differential continues to favor holding U.S. dollars, and therefore I prefer the short side.

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