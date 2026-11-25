EUR/USD Forex Signal 25/11: Rally Faces Resistance (Video)
- I am selling on a break above 1.10 with a stop at 1.1060 and a target of 1.0850. The euro continues to see a lot of noise at the moment, and the rally on Tuesday shows bulls are still active. However, the market is still looking at a potential barrier at the 1.10 level.
The major sell-off that we had seen during the previous session, I think, is being gobbled up, but I do not know that we will break above there. I am looking for signs of selling pressure close to the 1.10 level to sell again, although I am thinking more along the lines of a short-term trade than a longer-term one.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we do break above there, then I will start to look again at 1.1150 as a potential shorting opportunity. To the downside, the 1.08 level is an area that has historically been important, both as support and resistance, and for short sellers could be a targetThe interest-rate differential continues to favor holding U.S. dollars, and therefore I prefer the short side.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
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