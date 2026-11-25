GBP/USD Forecast 25/11: Recovery Tests Resistance (Video)
So, the question could be, do we enter consolidation, or did we just find a bottom and reenter this area above in consolidation between 1.32 and 1.3650? I think that's the question we'll get answered over the next couple of days. As things look right now, I'm skewed to the downside, but I recognize that if the U.S. dollar continues to fall in general, it certainly will fall against the British pound, as the interest rate differential is pretty much non-existent here.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat means that the pound has held up against the U.S. dollar much better than some of its contemporaries, like the Canadian dollar or the euro, for example.On the other hand, if the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen, then we may see a selling opportunity present itself 50 pips or so above current pricing. That's what I'm looking for now. We'll just have to wait and seeA daily close above 1.32, though, has me flipping over to bullish again, assuming that the U.S. dollar is dropping everywhere else.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
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