MENAFN - Daily Forex) The GBP/USD continues to bounce around, with it now looking at a potential barrier just above at the moment. At this point, I am looking for a potential selling opportunity, or maybe a“flip” in the overall attitude. The next day or two could give us the trade setup.

GBP/USD

The British pound has rallied quite nicely during the trading session here on Tuesday. As we are seeing the U.S. dollar soften against most things, rates in the United States are dropping a bit during the session. That's the big driver here.

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But when I look at this chart, there's an obvious area of potential resistance above that I'll be paying close attention to. The 1.3150 level and the 1.32 level basically make up a zone of previous support, which in theory should be resistance now.

Do we consolidate?

So, the question could be, do we enter consolidation, or did we just find a bottom and reenter this area above in consolidation between 1.32 and 1.3650? I think that's the question we'll get answered over the next couple of days. As things look right now, I'm skewed to the downside, but I recognize that if the U.S. dollar continues to fall in general, it certainly will fall against the British pound, as the interest rate differential is pretty much non-existent here.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

That means that the pound has held up against the U.S. dollar much better than some of its contemporaries, like the Canadian dollar or the euro, for example.

On the other hand, if the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen, then we may see a selling opportunity present itself 50 pips or so above current pricing. That's what I'm looking for now. We'll just have to wait and see

A daily close above 1.32, though, has me flipping over to bullish again, assuming that the U.S. dollar is dropping everywhere else.

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