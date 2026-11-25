MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bitcoin's brief recovery has struggled to attract the sustained buying needed to change its near-term direction. The rebound following Nvidia's leadership news offered some relief, but it did not resolve the wider concerns weighing on the crypto market: persistent ETF withdrawals, weak spot demand and a broader technical structure weakness.

Top Regulated Brokers1

This matters because a price bounce does not necessarily signal that buyers have regained control. Bitcoin's latest decline suggests that investors are still reducing exposure, while technical indicators point to further downside risk if demand fails to return ETF Outflows Deepen as Institutional Demand Weakens

Bitcoin's latest weakness has coincided with sustained withdrawals from US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), suggesting that selling pressure extends beyond leveraged traders. The funds recorded $569.7 million in net outflows on Monday, taking November's cumulative withdrawals to $4.71 billion, according to SoSoValue data. That figure had already exceeded June's previous monthly record of $4.51 billion.

The withdrawal on Nov. 24, marked the sixth consecutive trading day of net outflows, totaling $2.6 billion. The $78 million on Nov. 4 and $8 million inflows on Nov. 11 are a drop in the sea compared to the outflows recorded over the last 18 days. The net outflows over this period comes to $5.6 billion.

The withdrawals have surpassed June's record of $4.51 billion, putting the funds on track for their worst month since launching in January 2024.

The sustained redemptions indicate that institutional demand has not yet recovered, even after Bitcoin staged a short-lived rebound to $64,000.

Spot Bitcoin ETF flows chart. Source: SoSoValue

The weakness is also visible in spot-market activity. Glassnode's market analysi points to persistent net selling by takers on Coinbase, a major venue for US investors, over the past 20 trading days. Binance activity, by comparison, has been closer to balanced.

“Over the past 30 days, takers on Coinbase, the main venue for US investors, have been heavy net sellers, while on Binance buying and selling have been about even,” the onchain data analytics provider said in its latest Week Onchain report, adding:

“The ETFs and other institutions were an important source of demand on the way up, and there is little interest from them at these prices. A return to ETF inflows, together with net buying on Coinbase, would be the first sign that this is changing.”

Bitcoin ETF netflow, spot buying: Coinbase - Binance. Source: Glassnode

ETF redemptions reflect reduced institutional demand for direct Bitcoin exposure, rather than simply forced liquidations in futures markets. When funds experience net outflows, investors generally redeem shares, reducing the associated Bitcoin exposure. Persistent withdrawals, therefore, remove a visible source of institutional demand, making it harder for spot buyers to absorb selling pressure Spot Demand and Forced Selling Undermine Bitcoin's Recovery

The latest decline also reflects a deterioration in broader market liquidity. A report published by crypto asset manager 21Shares found that while the Binance hack initially unsettled investors, weakening demand and forced liquidations accounted for much of the latest sell-off.

Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, Bitcoin fell 8.3% to $73,806 as capital moved out of the market. Stablecoin supply also contracted by $10.7 billion after the hack, while exchange-held stablecoin balances declined by 15%.

Bitcoin's sell-off and leverage unwind. Source: 21Shares

The report further identified leveraged long liquidations as a major contributor to the sharpest phase of the sell-off. Bitcoin futures traders saw $1.6 billion in long positions liquidated between Nov. 12 and Nov. 14, representing 92% of Bitcoin liquidations during that period. Across the wider crypto market, liquidations reached $5.8 billion in the week to Nov. 15.

“The steepest leg came between November 11 and 14, when bitcoin dropped 13.5% to $63,821. Trading volumes were close to normal, so the extra push came from forced selling,” the asset management firm said, adding:

“Most of the leverage added since the hack has now been unwound, though, so there is less left to force out.”

Bitcoin liquidations across all exchanges. Source: CoinGlass

ETF redemptions and declining stablecoin balances point to weaker demand, while forced liquidations accelerate price declines by turning leveraged positions into market sell orders.

Bitcoin's brief advance toward $64,500 following news of Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO illustrated the fragility of the recovery. The rally coincided with a sharp rebound in technology stocks, but it faded as broader concerns persisted. Market participants view the move as a reflex rally rather than evidence that Bitcoin's underlying market conditions had improved.

The 21Shares report similarly argued that a sustained recovery would require renewed ETF inflows and an improvement in stablecoin liquidity. Until those conditions change, rallies may continue to attract sellers rather than signal a durable shift in demand's Bear Flag Brings the $52K Downside Scenario Into Focus

Bitcoin's four-hour chart shows a potential bear flag following the steep decline from the local high around the $64,500 area. The rebound from November lows formed a short upward-sloping consolidation channel, but the price subsequently broke below its lower boundary at $61,150. This pattern can signal that a pause in a broader downtrend has ended, although confirmation depends on follow-through selling.

The measured move on the chart below projects a downside target near $52,650, representing approximately an 11% from the current price. The macro low at $55,000 is an intermediate level to watch, as a renewed test could determine whether buyers can prevent a deeper correction.

BTC/USD four-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The technical picture remains weak because Bitcoin is trading below its key moving averages. On the four-hour chart, the 50-period SMA is near $61,300, the 100-period SMA around $65,600 and the 200-period SMA near $72,000. The price remains below all three, indicating that sellers retain control of the near-term trend. The relative strength index (RSI) is also below the neutral 50 level, reflecting weak momentum rather than a confirmed bullish reversal.

The liquidation heatmap adds another layer to the downside risk. The chart below shows that the largest remaining short-liquidation clusters sit well above the price, extending toward $87,500. Below the price, a sizable concentration of long positions is located around $51,500. If Bitcoin continues lower, this area could become relevant as leveraged positions face liquidation.

“Nearly 90% of the longs that stood between price and the Realized Price last week are gone. This is a bullish sign, because it leaves little forced selling above the Realized Price,” Glassnode said, adding:

“There is a cluster of longs around $51.5K, just below the Realized Price. Given how weak Bitcoin is at the moment, a move down to that area cannot be ruled out.”

Bitcoin liquidation heatmap. Source: GlassnodeWhat Would It Take to Reverse Bitcoin's Bearish Momentum?

The immediate question is whether Bitcoin can stabilize around the $55,000 area or whether continued selling will expose lower support levels. A sustained recovery above $61,300 (50-period SMA), followed by a move back toward the $64,500 range high, would offer early evidence that buyers are regaining control. Stronger ETF flows and improving spot demand would make that recovery more credible.

The alternative remains a breakdown below $55,000, which could expose the next downside targets. For now, the market has yet to show that the Nvidia-related rebound marked a lasting change in sentiment

The next few days will help determine whether Bitcoin's latest decline is approaching exhaustion or whether weak demand still has room to push prices lower.

Ready to trade Bitcoin forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.