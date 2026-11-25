MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Fonelora Inc. today announced itsfor, a GPS location-changing solution for iOS and Android devices. From November 23 to December 2, 2026, customers can enjoyby applying the exclusive coupon codeat checkout.







Image caption: Fonelora Location Changer Black Friday Sale – 20% OFF with Code BLACK26.

Fonelora Location Changer offers GPS teleportation, customizable movement routes, virtual joystick control, and mobile location-changing capabilities through Fonelora Go. With support for both desktop and mobile platforms, the software provides users with flexible ways to change GPS locations and simulate movement without rooting or jailbreaking their devices.

BLACK FRIDAY EXCLUSIVE: SAVE 20% ON ALL BASIC AND PRO PLANS

This Black Friday, users can enjoy 20% off all Fonelora Location Changer plans and explore a range of GPS location-changing features, from one-click teleportation to customizable routes and mobile location control.

Black Friday Offer Details:

Discount: 20% OFF Eligible Plans: All Basic and Pro plans Promo Code: BLACK26 Promotion Period: November 23 – December 2, 2026 Official Website:

The Basic plan provides essential desktop location-changing features, including teleportation, GPS joystick control, and route simulation. The Pro plan unlocks additional capabilities, including Fonelora Go for mobile location changing and advanced Pokémon GO map tools.

To claim the discount, customers can simply select their preferred plan and enter BLACK26 at checkout, or click the “Copy” button to automatically apply the coupon code.

GPS LOCATION CHANGING FEATURES IN FONELORA LOCATION CHANGER

Fonelora Location Changer

Key highlights include:

No Root or Jailbreak Required: Change GPS locations on supported Android and iOS devices without rooting or jailbreaking, making the setup process more accessible. Change Location Directly on Mobile: With Fonelora Go, users can manage GPS locations from their smartphones after completing the required initial setup, without repeatedly connecting to a computer in supported modes. Flexible GPS Movement: Teleport anywhere, control movement with a virtual joystick, simulate single-spot or multi-spot routes, and import GPX files for customized journeys. Built-in Pokémon GO Radar: Pro users can access PoGo Radar and PoGo Search to discover Pokémon, raids, PokéStops, and other game resources directly on the map. Smart Cooldown Timer: Get recommended waiting times based on travel distance to help plan location changes more carefully and reduce certain location-related risks.

By combining desktop functionality with mobile flexibility, Fonelora Location Changer offers a convenient option for location-based app testing, GPS route simulation, and exploring location-based AR games.

HOW TO CHANGE GPS LOCATION WITH FONELORA

Getting started with Fonelora Location Changer involves just three main steps:

Step 1: Download and Set Up

Step 2: Choose a Location Mode

Select Teleport Mode, GPS Joystick, or Route Simulation. Enter a destination or customize your preferred movement route.

Step 3: Start Changing Your Location

Confirm your settings and start the location-changing process. Your device will report the selected virtual GPS location or follow the simulated route.

DON'T MISS THE BLACK FRIDAY DEAL – GET 20% OFF TODAY

The Fonelora Black Friday 2026 Sale runs from November 23 through December 2, offering a limited-time opportunity to save on every Basic and Pro plan.

Whether you're looking for a simple GPS location changer or a more advanced solution with mobile support and Pokémon GO map features, Fonelora Location Changer provides flexible options to suit different needs.

Visit Fonelora Location Changer today, choose your preferred plan, and apply promo code BLACK26 at checkout to unlock your exclusive 20% Black Friday discount!

ABOUT FONELORA

Fonelora is a software brand dedicated to developing practical and user-friendly mobile solutions. Its product portfolio includes Fonelora Location Changer, Fonelora Android Unlocker, and Fonelora iPhone Unlocker. Fonelora aims to simplify mobile device management through intuitive features and cross-platform compatibility.

Official Website:

YouTube: @FoneloraLocationChanger

News Source: Fonelora

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