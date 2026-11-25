MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> NANNING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – A construction industry delegation from Guangxi will soon visit Malaysia for exchanges aimed at expanding overseas markets. Guided by the vision of“cooperation for mutual advancement and shared benefit,” the visit seeks to elevate ASEAN–China construction industry cooperation to new heights. Amid the high-quality implementation of RCEP and the deepening ASEAN–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Guangxi - a frontier window for China's opening-up and cooperation with ASEAN, and a key hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor - is accelerating the international expansion of its construction industry.

Leveraging Gateway Advantages to Take“Guangxi Construction” Global

Located at the geographic center of the ASEAN–China economic circle, and serving as a key connecting hub of the Belt and Road Initiative, Guangxi has in recent years built integrated, whole-industrial-chain service capabilities - spanning survey and design, engineering and construction, prefabricated buildings, intelligent construction, green and low-carbon construction, and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) general contracting - on the strength of its ASEAN-facing location and an increasingly mature industrial ecosystem. Its technical expertise covers supertall buildings, sea-crossing bridges, modular prefabrication, and BIM-enabled digital project management. Following a path of integration, intelligentization and green development,“Guangxi Construction” is reaching out to the world with a distinct industrial identity.

For the Malaysia visit, Guangxi will bring together leading enterprises from engineering and construction, building materials supply, equipment manufacturing, and design and consulting, showcasing the industry's collective strength in“going global as one” and its comprehensive capacity for whole-chain delivery.

Advancing Practical Engagement to Build a Two-Way Cooperation Mechanism

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Breaking from the traditional one-way promotion model, the event is anchored in the core goal of building a two-way cooperation mechanism linking the construction industries of ASEAN and Guangxi, and follows a clear agenda: clarifying market rules in both directions, connecting government and business resources, and fostering lasting partnerships.

The delegation will host the ASEAN–China (Guangxi) Construction Industry Cooperation and Development Promotion and Business Matchmaking Event, providing a face-to-face negotiation platform for enterprises from both sides.

Notably, the event not only supports Guangxi construction companies in efficiently“going global” but also sends a clear signal of openness to the construction industries of Malaysia and the wider ASEAN region - Guangxi's construction market welcomes ASEAN enterprises to share development opportunities and pursue deeper cooperation in infrastructure investment, green building materials, intelligent equipment and engineering services, promoting interconnected markets, aligned standards and complementary resources in both directions.

Deepening Long-Term Strategy for Coordinated Development

The visit to Malaysia is a key move in Guangxi's long-term strategy toward the ASEAN construction market. It will focus on establishing regular government–business engagement mechanisms, expanding cooperation channels with industry associations and chambers of commerce, and building channels for exchanges on qualifications and standards - laying an institutional foundation for sustained two-way industrial cooperation.

As the policy dividends of RCEP continue to be released, and with the ASEAN–China Ministerial Roundtable on Construction serving as a driving platform for practical cooperation, ASEAN–China construction industry cooperation is embracing historic opportunities. Taking this event as a springboard, Guangxi will further consolidate the international brand foundation of“Guangxi Construction” and provide solid industrial support and communication momentum for a new landscape of coordinated ASEAN–China construction industry development.

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