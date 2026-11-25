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Sheikha Somayeh Noor recognising international artists at World Art Dubai

Fourteen international artists recognised at World Art Dubai 2026 are scheduled to exhibit their work at the Noor Royal Collection in Dubai from November 27 to 29, extending their exposure beyond the international art fair.

The exhibition, titled Beyond Borders, will be curated by Dubai-based artist Samar Kamel, following an award presentation by Sheikha Somayeh Noor, founder, chairwoman and chief executive of Noor Royal Holding and founder of Noor Royal Gallery.

The exhibition announcement on November 24 follows the conclusion of the 12th edition of World Art Dubai at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday. The initiative gives participating artists an additional opportunity to present their work to collectors, gallery representatives and art enthusiasts outside the commercial fair environment.

World Art Dubai organisers announced on November 22 that the Noor Royal Collection Awards had recognised 16 international artists, including participants from Argentina, Croatia and the Philippines. All recipients were offered exhibition opportunities at the gallery, although the subsequent announcement identified 14 artists as participants in the November showcase.

The reason for the difference between the number of award recipients and the number of scheduled exhibitors was not specified. The exhibition announcement did not include a complete list of participating artists or details of the individual works selected for display.

Kamel, who served on the curatorial panel at World Art Dubai 2026, will oversee the presentation. Her involvement provides continuity between the awards programme and the gallery exhibition, bringing together artists selected from an event featuring a broad range of artistic disciplines and cultural perspectives.

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The curator was also among the exhibiting artists at this year's fair. She served alongside Rachael Brown, Stéphane de Boysson and Gottfried Eisenberger on a panel responsible for providing curatorial direction to the international event.

The exhibition forms part of Noor Royal Gallery's engagement with contemporary practitioners, supplementing its collection of works by established artists. The gallery has identified support for emerging talent and cultural exchange among its institutional objectives, alongside exhibitions, educational programmes and collector services.

For independent artists, exhibition opportunities awarded through commercial art fairs can provide access to audiences beyond those attending large industry gatherings. The arrangement also allows galleries to establish relationships with practitioners whose work might not otherwise feature in their exhibition programmes.

World Art Dubai attracted more than 300 exhibitors representing over 65 countries during its four-day programme, with approximately 10,000 original artworks presented. Independent practitioners, established galleries and artist collectives participated, reflecting the fair's emphasis on broadening access to original art.

The exhibition opportunity offered by Noor Royal Collection was among several forms of recognition presented during the fair. Other awards included financial incentives, exhibition space at future events and opportunities for artists to undertake residencies through partnerships with hospitality businesses.

The awards programme reflects an approach that extends beyond recognising artistic achievement through trophies or certificates, providing selected participants with practical opportunities to develop their professional networks and present their work in different settings.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority supported the fair as a strategic partner. Hala Badri, director general of the authority, officially opened the event on November 19, meeting participating artists and examining works displayed across the exhibition halls.

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The involvement of private galleries in the awards programme complements the institutional support provided by cultural authorities. While large exhibitions accommodate hundreds of participants simultaneously, dedicated gallery presentations provide a more concentrated setting for examining individual artistic practices.

The Jumeirah-based Noor Royal Gallery operates alongside a museum collection encompassing historical paintings, manuscripts and Islamic heritage objects. Its contemporary exhibition programme provides a separate space for artists working across different cultural traditions.

The gallery also offers educational activities, including workshops and lectures, as part of its engagement with visitors and collectors. Its membership programme includes private viewings, discussions with art professionals and opportunities to participate in cultural events.

World Art Dubai organisers have placed greater emphasis on curatorial guidance and assistance for prospective buyers during the 2026 edition. The fair's advertised price range extended from $100 to $20,000, accommodating visitors with different budgets and levels of collecting experience.

The organisers have confirmed that the 13th edition of World Art Dubai will take place from June 10 to 13, 2027, at Dubai World Trade Centre. The Beyond Borders exhibition will take place at Noor Royal Gallery's premises at No 235, Jumeirah 2, Dubai.