MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> India's revised economic data series will help the Reserve Bank of India improve growth and inflation forecasts and make more precise monetary policy decisions, Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in Mumbai, Gupta said changes to the measurement of gross domestic product, consumer prices and industrial production would enable policymakers to distinguish structural economic changes from cyclical fluctuations more effectively.

Her remarks come ahead of the release of GDP figures for the July-September quarter on November 30, as policymakers assess strengthening inflationary pressures alongside economic growth. Official figures showed that the economy expanded by 7.8 per cent during April-June, while retail inflation reached 6.09 per cent in October.

Gupta said improvements in statistical methodology were expected to reduce the extent of revisions to preliminary growth estimates, providing monetary authorities with a more dependable basis for interest rate decisions. Initial estimates are particularly important because policymakers must frequently assess economic conditions before comprehensive official figures become available.

The revised GDP series uses 2022-23 as its base year, replacing 2011-12. Changes include separate adjustments for changes in input and output prices across manufacturing and agriculture, alongside wider use of administrative records and surveys to measure activity within the informal economy.

Gupta highlighted the narrowing of discrepancies between GDP estimates calculated through production and expenditure methods. Differences between the two measurements under the previous series were sometimes substantial, complicating assessments of the underlying sources of economic growth.

The revised methodology reconciles these estimates through a framework that matches the supply of goods and services with their economic uses. While some differences remain after adjusting for inflation, Gupta said the closer alignment would facilitate a better understanding of growth dynamics.

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Changes to consumer price measurement carry particular significance for the RBI's inflation-targeting framework. The revised index incorporates household expenditure patterns recorded during 2023-24, reflecting changes in consumption arising from rising incomes and shifting spending priorities.

Food and beverages account for 36.8 per cent of the revised consumer price basket, compared with 45.9 per cent under the previous classification. Gupta noted that the reduced weighting of historically volatile food items should make headline inflation less susceptible to sharp fluctuations.

The comparison requires qualification because certain prepared food products have been reclassified under restaurant and accommodation services. Adjusting for these classification changes puts the comparable weighting under the previous series at 42.6 per cent.

The revised index also enables a more precise calculation of underlying inflation by excluding petrol and diesel prices from the core measure. Previously, these fuels were included through the transport and communication category despite the exclusion of other fuel-related expenditure.

Housing costs are measured more comprehensively, with rural rents included and government-provided accommodation excluded. Prices collected from 12 online marketplaces have also been incorporated, acknowledging the growing importance of electronic commerce in household spending.

Gupta cautioned that the revised statistical series still had limited historical observations. The central bank was continuing to examine their characteristics and placed considerable importance on predictable revision procedures and sustained engagement with government statisticians.

Beyond conventional economic indicators, the RBI is using alternative information sources to identify changes in activity before official releases. Electronic highway toll transactions, goods and services tax records, digital payments and freight movements help officials assess underlying economic momentum.

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Satellite imagery and environmental observations provide additional information on agricultural production and weather disruptions. Vessel movements help monitor imports, while automated analysis of news and economic commentary supplies supplementary information for forecasting.

Gupta acknowledged limitations in alternative datasets, including incomplete coverage, statistical noise and insufficient historical observations. The RBI evaluates these indicators against official figures before determining their usefulness in policy analysis.

Anirban Sanyal, an assistant adviser at the RBI, told the conference that the central bank's estimates of economic activity during the current quarter draw on approximately 120 high-frequency indicators, supported by statistical and machine-learning models.

Statistics Secretary Saurabh Garg outlined additional government priorities, including updating the base year for state-level economic accounts and developing district-level output estimates to support more geographically focused policymaking.

The revised Index of Industrial Production, which also uses 2022-23 as its base year, gives greater prominence to electronics, pharmaceuticals and motor vehicles, while reducing the relative importance of mining, petroleum refining and basic metals.

The statistics ministry has additionally expanded industrial coverage to include gas supply, water services and waste management. Electricity production figures will distinguish renewable generation from output derived from non-renewable energy sources.