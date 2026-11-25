MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Ukraine claimed responsibility on Monday for sinking a Russian warship off Libya, extending its maritime campaign against Moscow into the Mediterranean and prompting condemnation from both rival Libyan governments.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified the vessel as the Merkury, a Russian naval corvette commissioned in 2023, and confirmed that Ukrainian forces had also struck the Russian cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Moscow used to transport weapons.

The operation on November 22 represented the first official acknowledgement by Kyiv of a military strike against Russian assets in Libya, highlighting the widening geographical scope of Ukrainian operations against Moscow's military and logistical infrastructure.

Satellite imagery released by commercial intelligence provider Vantor showed the Russian warship partially submerged and capsized at Benghazi port, corroborating Ukrainian statements about extensive damage to the vessel. The extent of damage sustained by the Angara remained unclear.

Zelenskyy described the strikes as“an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war”, thanking personnel from the Security Service of Ukraine and other branches of the country's defence forces involved in the operation.

The Ukrainian president said he had received detailed briefings on the mission and that its intended objectives had been achieved. He indicated that Ukraine would continue conducting maritime operations against Russian military assets.

Russia's defence ministry did not immediately issue a detailed response to Kyiv's announcement. The Kremlin referred questions concerning the incident to military authorities.

Libya's eastern-based administration confirmed that the Russian warship had been visiting Benghazi under a cooperation agreement with Moscow. Authorities said the vessel was receiving fuel and supplies, with emergency services responding to the incident and assisting those affected.

See also Microsoft challenges proposed US restrictions on Chinese optical components

Libyan officials said Russian and Libyan nationals were among those injured.

Osama Hamad, prime minister of the eastern-based administration, requested a United Nations investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, including suspicions concerning Ukrainian military activities elsewhere in Libya.

His administration condemned the incident as a violation of national sovereignty and a threat to maritime security, announcing an investigation involving Russian authorities.

The internationally recognised Government of National Unity, based in Tripoli, separately condemned the military operation, rejecting attempts to involve Libyan territory and infrastructure in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Its foreign ministry maintained that the continuation of hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv did not justify military operations within Libyan territory or territorial waters. The ministry also expressed concern about the exposure of civilian infrastructure to external conflicts.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation, stressing the need to respect the country's territorial integrity and protect its population and infrastructure.

Ukraine's security service defended the operation, maintaining that the Russian vessels constituted legitimate military targets because of their contribution to Moscow's military capabilities.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara, speaking in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, defended Kyiv's strategy of exerting military pressure on Russia to secure negotiations and an eventual peace agreement.

The Mediterranean operation followed a separate attack on the Russian cargo vessel Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday. The vessel is operated by Oboronlogistika, a company involved in Russian military logistics.

Finland's military assessed that Ukraine was probably responsible for that incident, although Kyiv had not publicly acknowledged involvement. All 16 crew members were evacuated, with one sustaining minor injuries.

See also London Metal Exchange examines Hong Kong metals tokenisation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concern about escalating security threats in the Baltic Sea and called on neighbouring countries to discourage such operations.

The incidents come as United States-backed diplomatic efforts to end the war have resumed following a nine-month interruption, without producing a substantive breakthrough.

Russia maintains extensive military relationships with authorities controlling eastern Libya, particularly forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar. The country's competing administrations have developed relationships with different international partners, complicating efforts to establish unified security arrangements.

The Mediterranean has also been the scene of other incidents involving Russian shipping. Moscow accused Ukraine in March of attacking the Arctic Metagaz, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier that subsequently sank between Libya and Malta. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for that incident.

Ukrainian forces have previously acknowledged targeting Russian-linked commercial shipping in the Mediterranean, including an oil tanker attacked in December 2025.

The Institute for the Study of War identified the Merkury's presence in Benghazi as part of Russian naval activity associated with the transportation of military supplies.

The United Nations Security Council renewed its Libya mission's mandate on October 30, authorising continued engagement with authorities across the politically divided country.