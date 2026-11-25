MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Malaysia's palm oil industry has warned that a proposed export duty exemption is now unlikely to stimulate shipments or relieve pressure from record inventories, urging the government to end prolonged uncertainty over the measure.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Solidarity Group, representing 14 industry associations across the plantation and downstream processing sectors, said on Monday that changing demand conditions had diminished the potential benefits of temporarily suspending the crude palm oil (CPO) export duty.

Malaysia Estate Owners' Association president Ahmad Zachry Anifah Aman, speaking on behalf of the group, said the exemption would no longer deliver the intended benefits. Nevertheless, a definitive government decision remained necessary to eliminate market speculation and enable businesses to plan their commercial operations.

The group has written to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim seeking clarification of the government's position. Industry representatives have expressed concern that uncertainty surrounding the proposal has complicated commercial decisions at a time when producers are struggling with abundant supplies and weakening overseas demand.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer after Indonesia, has been considering temporary tax relief to improve export competitiveness and reduce domestic inventories. The proposal gained traction as exceptionally strong production overwhelmed demand, raising concerns about storage capacity and the financial position of independent millers and smallholders.

Ahmad Zachry indicated that the international purchasing cycle was entering a seasonally subdued period, reducing the likelihood that lower export duties would generate sufficient additional demand. An exemption could also increase domestic crude palm oil prices, potentially encouraging overseas customers to purchase alternative vegetable oils.

Benchmark palm oil futures in Kuala Lumpur extended their decline for a fifth consecutive trading session on Monday, approaching their lowest levels since March. Prices have fallen approximately 18 per cent from their September peak, reflecting mounting supply pressure and concerns about export demand.

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Figures released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on November 10 highlighted the severity of the inventory problem. Total palm oil stocks reached a record 3.62 million tonnes at the end of October, representing a monthly increase of 3.15 per cent from 3.51 million tonnes.

October marked the seventh consecutive month of rising inventories. Crude palm oil reserves increased by 7.46 per cent to approximately 2.32 million tonnes, while inventories of processed palm oil declined by 3.77 per cent.

The accumulation occurred despite a substantial recovery in exports during October, when shipments increased by 55.75 per cent from the preceding month to approximately 1.7 million tonnes. Crude palm oil production reached roughly 2.15 million tonnes, maintaining pressure on domestic storage facilities.

Export performance has subsequently weakened. Cargo surveyors recorded declining shipments during the first 20 days of November, while cancellations of Malaysian palm oil cargoes by Chinese buyers have added to concerns about demand. High inventories and limited storage availability in China have contributed to purchasing difficulties.

David Ng, a proprietary trader at Iceberg X, identified weaker November export estimates and Chinese cargo cancellations as factors weighing on palm oil futures. The December delivery contract closed at 4,040 ringgit per tonne on Friday, following a decline of 102 ringgit.

Malaysia's crude palm oil export duty remains at 10 per cent for November, calculated using a government reference price of 4,323.78 ringgit per tonne. The proposed exemption was intended to provide exporters with greater pricing flexibility against competing Indonesian supplies.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Noraini Ahmad told Parliament on October 29 that her ministry was consulting industry stakeholders over the proposed suspension. Its assessment would be submitted to the Finance Ministry, which holds responsibility for deciding whether the exemption should proceed.

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The parliamentary discussion followed a proposal by Seputeh lawmaker Teresa Kok to suspend export duties for between three and five months to encourage shipments, reduce inventories and improve the competitiveness of Malaysian producers.

Independent millers face particular exposure to storage constraints because they depend on continued purchases and processing of fresh fruit bunches. Industry concerns centre on the possibility that insufficient storage capacity could eventually force mills to restrict purchases from smallholders, affecting agricultural incomes.

Seasonal production patterns could provide some relief without fiscal intervention. Palm oil output typically moderates following the peak harvesting period, potentially slowing inventory accumulation during the coming months.

Purchasing activity could also strengthen ahead of Lunar New Year and Ramadan, both falling in February 2027, when food manufacturers, distributors and retailers traditionally replenish supplies.

Kenanga Research has indicated that Malaysia's full-year crude palm oil production could match or exceed the 2025 record of 20.28 million tonnes, with abundant inventories continuing to constrain prices over the immediate term.