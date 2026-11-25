MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – On November 22, the 2026 Tropical Rainforest Ecosystem Partners Conference concluded in Hainan, China. The Conference drew over 400 guests from more than 20 countries and regions to Hainan. It has established a transboundary, cross-sectoral platform for ecological dialogue, built consensus and pooled synergy for the conservation and sustainable development of tropical rainforests worldwide, and shared with the world China's practices and propositions for cooperation in advancing harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

The Conference brought together government representatives from multiple countries, nature conservation practitioners, researchers, industry delegates, as well as representatives from international conservation organizations including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). Participants held in-depth exchanges on themes including national park governance, biodiversity conservation and the living inheritance of indigenous cultures. Chinese and foreign participants focused on two core topics: the development of forests' integrated values as“water reservoirs, treasuries of wealth, granaries and carbon sinks”, and the nomination of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest and Li Cultural Landscape for Mixed World Cultural and Natural Heritage status. Through keynote and parallel forums, they thoroughly examined the multiple functions of tropical rainforests in water conservation, food security, community income generation, carbon sequestration and emission reduction, and explored pathways for the coordinated advancement of ecological conservation, indigenous cultural inheritance and sustainable community development.

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The Conference released globally the Chinese‐English bilingual report“A Great Song Resounds in the Rainforest: The 'Hainan Model' of China's Tropical Rainforest Conservation” by Xinhua National High-end Think Tank, systematically sharing the outcomes of the development of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. This 4,269-square-kilometer protected area continues to thrive. The Hainan gibbon population has grown steadily to 44 individuals in seven groups, making it the only gibbon population in the world with an ongoing recovery trend. A total of 91 new species of wild fauna and flora have been discovered within the region, and the vast majority of its primary and natural forests are under effective management and protection. Premium visiting routes for Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park were launched at the Conference, alongside the sharing of benchmark cases including Hainan gibbon conservation and the development of the World Heritage nomination site.

The Conference integrated ecological experience with cultural exchange. The“A Night in the Rainforest” Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance vividly showcased distinctive Li nationality culture. The“Gifts of Nature” Ecological Products Market presented living examples of ecological value translation and how ethnic minority communities have achieved green income growth by drawing on ecological resources. The“Hidden Realms · Coexistence” Hainan Tropical Rainforest Photography Exhibition revealed the beauty of biodiversity. Chinese and foreign delegates also conducted field visits to Bawangling and Baicha Village in Dongfang, while overseas media representatives from multiple countries travelled deep into the rainforest for on-site reporting. Youth ecological study tours have engaged more young people in biodiversity conservation.

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The Conference may have concluded, yet cooperation endures. All participants recognize that tropical rainforests constitute a common heritage of humankind. Going forward, relevant parties will continue to broaden channels for international ecological exchange, promote mutual learning of conservation practices, deepen cooperation, jointly safeguard this rare global homeland, and advance together towards a green future of enduring coexistence.

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