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Former Crypto Finance AG founder and CEO steps up from consultancy role to lead the institutional stable coin payment network

London, November 23, 2026 – Zodia Markets today announces the appointment of Jan Brzezek as Chief Executive Officer, effective 14 October 2026. Jan has worked with Zodia Markets as a consultant over the past few months, and will now lead the firm's strategy and day-to-day management.

Jan Brzezek

Jan brings more than a decade of senior leadership experience in regulated digital assets and financial services. In 2017 he founded Crypto Finance AG, serving as Chief Executive Officer until 2024 and building a business serving financial institutions across trading, custody and asset management. During this period, entities within the Crypto Finance group obtained authorisations from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), and Deutsche Börse Group acquired the company in 2021. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Banking & Finance from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences.

Jan takes up the role as Zodia Markets enters a new phase of growth in institutional and wholesale stablecoin transactions. The firm provides stablecoin on and off-ramping services to firms and institutional clients, connecting fiat and on-chain liquidity, and has processed more than US$25 billion in client trading volume since the start of 2026. Zodia Market's role is to connect local institutions to one global network, converting between fiat and stablecoins so that money can cross borders at local speed.

Alex Manson, Chair of the Board of Zodia Markets and CEO, SC Ventures by Standard Chartered, said:“We have seen first-hand the experience that Jan brings in building regulated digital asset businesses for institutional clients. His record of working constructively with regulators and embedding strong governance makes him the right person to lead Zodia Markets into its next phase. Zodia Markets would like to thank Nick Philpott for his leadership as interim Chief Executive, Nick will continue to play a central role at Zodia Markets as Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer.”

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Nick Philpott, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Zodia Markets, who has served as Interim Chief Executive since February 2026, said:“It has been a privilege to lead Zodia Markets through this period, and I am delighted to hand it over to Jan. Having worked alongside him during his time as a consultant, I know how much he values discipline, robust controls and a clear focus on what our clients need. I look forward to continuing to work with Jan and the wider team as we grow and develop the service we provide to our clients.”

Jan Brzezek, Chief Executive Officer of Zodia Markets, said:“I am delighted to take on the role of CEO. Having spent the past few months working with the team, I have seen the strength of its people, its institutional client relationships and its commitment to strong governance. Stablecoins are moving from the edge of finance into its core, bringing closer to a world where a cross-border payment is as simple as a domestic one. I am excited for the coming months as we continue to expand our operation, refine our offering and continue providing the best in class service for all of our clients.”

Also published on Medium.