MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai has presented the design of its next generation of Metro trains for the Blue Line, featuring wireless charging, panoramic windows, intelligent lighting and a maximum capacity of 1,246 passengers per train.

The Roads and Transport Authority confirmed that construction of the 30-kilometre railway has reached 29 per cent completion, with the line scheduled to open on September 9, 2029, coinciding with the twentieth anniversary of Dubai Metro operations.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, inspected the train model on Sunday during a visit to the Blue Line construction site at Dubai Festival City.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, presented the train specifications, technological features and construction progress alongside representatives of the MAPA, LIMAK and CRRC consortium responsible for delivering the project.

The trains have a design capacity of 675 passengers, with provision to accommodate up to 1,246 during periods of heavy demand. Their aerodynamic exterior draws inspiration from power and speed, incorporating expansive windows and motorised sliding doors.

Three passenger categories will be retained from the existing Metro network, comprising Gold Class, Silver Class and a dedicated carriage for women and children. Each cabin will feature distinct interior arrangements, with particular attention given to passenger comfort, accessibility and movement.

Gold Class passengers will have access to premium seating with rotating armrests, integrated charging points and wireless charging facilities between seats. Digital displays will provide journey information, while automatic lighting adjustments will respond to surrounding conditions.

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A ceiling incorporating small illuminated points resembling stars will distinguish the premium carriage. The design also includes screens displaying the time and external temperature.

Silver Class compartments will feature contrasting colours intended to guide passenger movement, folding seat separators and two-tone priority seating. The dedicated carriage for women and children will incorporate soft blush-pink finishes across seats and doors, making it readily distinguishable from adjoining compartments.

The trains will incorporate intelligent climate control technology designed to reduce energy consumption associated with heating, ventilation and air conditioning by up to 20 per cent. Electronic displays will provide passengers with information about current and upcoming stations.

Advanced cameras will monitor passenger numbers and carriage occupancy, allowing operators to assess crowding through real-time data processing. Separate cameras will identify potential obstructions on railway tracks, supporting operational safety.

Construction figures presented during Sheikh Hamdan's inspection showed that tunnel excavation had reached 55 per cent completion, while underground station construction stood at 32 per cent. Elevated stations were 16 per cent complete, with overall bridge construction reaching 17 per cent.

More than 14,000 personnel are working on the project, collectively recording upwards of 33 million working hours. Construction of bridge piers has reached 62 per cent completion.

The Dh20.5 billion Blue Line will comprise 14 stations, with 15.5 kilometres of underground railway and 14.5 kilometres above ground. Three interchange stations will facilitate connections between the existing Red and Green lines and the two branches of the new railway.

Areas receiving Metro connectivity through the project include Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Academic City, Dubai Festival City and Dubai Creek Harbour.

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The route is designed to accommodate 46,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with provision for services at intervals of approximately two minutes. It forms part of transport infrastructure development supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Sheikh Hamdan also examined proposals for a railway research and development laboratory being established with CASCO Signal, specialising in testing signalling, communications and train control systems.

The RTA expects the facility to reduce testing time by 85 per cent through local technical verification and simulation of operating conditions before equipment enters commercial service.

An automated railway inspection system developed by the authority's Rail Agency will employ artificial intelligence and laser-based detection technology to identify infrastructure defects. The authority aims to reduce inspection times by 80 per cent and halve resource requirements.

Construction of the Blue Line's 1.3-kilometre bridge across Dubai Creek involves assembling prefabricated concrete sections using specialised equipment operating from completed bridge piers. The technique is intended to minimise disruption to marine navigation.

Station interiors will follow five architectural concepts, including four inspired by natural elements: water, air, fire and earth. The Emaar Properties Station at Dubai Creek Harbour will adopt a separate architectural concept based on a crossing gateway, incorporating natural lighting and open interior spaces.