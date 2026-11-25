MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Anthropic has introduced Claude Ship, a suite of artificial intelligence agents that can review software changes, correct coding errors and approve modifications without human intervention where company policies permit.

Announced on November 23, the offering is available in beta to Claude Team and Enterprise subscribers using GitHub repositories. It extends Anthropic's involvement in software development beyond generating code to managing the processes that determine whether proposed changes are ready for integration.

Claude Ship combines three components: Code Review, an existing service that is generally available, and two new agents undergoing beta testing, PR Steward and Claude Approvals. Each performs a distinct function within the pull request process, through which developers submit proposed modifications to a shared codebase.

The introduction addresses a growing challenge for software engineering teams using artificial intelligence. Faster code generation can increase the volume of proposed changes requiring inspection, testing and approval, placing additional demands on developers responsible for maintaining software quality and security.

Anthropic has acknowledged that certain configurations could allow changes to enter a shared codebase without independent human scrutiny. Where GitHub's automatic merging functionality is enabled and an organisation's approval policy does not require human involvement, qualifying modifications could be integrated automatically.

The company cautions that its agents may overlook programming defects, security vulnerabilities and other technical problems. Existing GitHub branch protection settings, mandatory tests and developer permissions continue to govern whether proposed modifications can be merged.

Under Claude Ship, Code Review examines proposed modifications alongside the wider codebase, looking for logical errors, security weaknesses and problems that could arise under particular operating conditions. Its findings appear as comments against relevant lines of code, ranked according to severity.

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Administrators can select from three levels of scrutiny, designated Quick, Standard and Deep, depending on the requirements of individual repositories.

PR Steward handles corrective work when automated software tests fail, proposed modifications conflict with existing code or reviewers identify problems requiring attention. It can submit revised code directly to the development branch and subsequently explain its modifications and how developers can reverse them.

The agent is designed neither to approve nor merge pull requests. Developers can intervene through GitHub comments to provide further instructions or suspend its activities.

Claude Approvals introduces a separate mechanism for determining whether proposed changes satisfy an organisation's governance requirements. Teams establish these conditions through a configuration file named approvals. yml, stored in the. claude directory on the repository's default branch.

The policy can specify the number of human approvals necessary for modifications affecting particular files or directories. Engineering teams can also incorporate automated review findings and classification criteria expressed in ordinary language.

Anthropic recommends initially operating Claude Approvals in observation mode, allowing organisations to compare automated decisions with those of their developers before making the agent's assessment a mandatory condition for merging code.

Nitish Tyagi, senior principal analyst at technology research company Gartner, cautioned against relying exclusively on artificial intelligence to determine software quality, citing the variability inherent in model-generated assessments.

Deepika Giri, vice-president of Asia-Pacific artificial intelligence platforms and advisory at IDC, recommended maintaining independent security checks and restricting automated approvals to modifications presenting limited risks. She also advocated measuring software delivery improvements against failure rates and the frequency with which changes require reversal.

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Anthropic has provided figures from its internal Claude Code development team to illustrate potential productivity improvements. The company said the number of merged pull requests more than doubled between June and September, while the proportion subsequently reversed declined by more than 40 per cent.

Those figures reflect a development process involving other quality controls alongside artificial intelligence reviews, rather than independently establishing the effectiveness of Claude Ship.

Businesses adopting the service face additional computing expenditure. Repository-based agent operations are charged according to token consumption, with expenditure influenced by the complexity and volume of proposed modifications, review frequency and the corrective work undertaken.

Administrators can impose spending limits on Code Review and PR Steward. Claude Approvals carries no fixed underlying charge, although processing classification instructions and commissioning associated code reviews incur costs, including during observation mode.

Anthropic is offering eligible Enterprise customers at least $10,000 in promotional Claude Ship credits. Organisations must claim the offer by January 15, 2027, and use the credits within 30 days of claiming them.

Individual developers can initiate the process through a new /ship command within Claude Code, which submits modifications, creates a pull request and addresses subsequent feedback. Such activity counts towards ordinary Claude Code usage.

The service excludes organisations operating under Anthropic's zero data retention arrangements, its configuration for compliance with US healthcare privacy requirements, or encryption arrangements involving customer-managed keys.